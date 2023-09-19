Foreign Minister Ian Borg, who is in New York for the General Assembly of the United Nations, has attended several conferences on the fringes of the assembly, the ministry said.

Borg is to be joined by Prime Minister Robert Abela, who is due to address the assembly later this week.

On Monday Ian Borg addressed a ministerial meeting on the Middle East peace process and how it can be revitalised. He reiterated Malta's support for the two-state solution and emphasised that for the peace process to succeed, there must be a willingness from all parties involved to make compromises that will lead to a common future.

Borg also attended a meeting of European Affairs Ministers, where Malta stressed the importance of coordination between European Union countries, even on the basis of United Nations resolutions. He emphasised that "it is only through a united voice that we can have better coordination with international partners."

The minister also represented the Maltese government at a ministerial meeting organised to address global challenges associated with the issue of synthetic drugs.

He also participated in the Leaders' Summit on Sustainable Development Goals.