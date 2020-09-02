This year’s edition of the US Open launched with a couple of screamers. Top seed and 2016 US Open runner-up Karolina Pliskova opened play with a first-round win over Anhelina Kalinina, thus booking her spot in the second round. Also on opening night, number four seed Naomi Osaka struggled to find consistency but survived a showdown with fellow Japanese Misaki Doi, winning 6-2, 5-7, 6-2.

The world’s top player and three-time champion Novak Djokovic maintained his unbeaten status this year and dismissed Damir Dzumhur 6-1, 6-4 and 6-1. In another well-fought match, the number five seed from Germany, Alexander Zverev, won against Kevin Anderson of South Africa at the Arthur Ashe Stadium – interestingly, Zverev has never lost to Anderson in six matches.

The Flushing Meadows fortnight continued on Tuesday with plenty of action. Andy Murray was down to sets and a break against Yoshihito Nishoka – but the match was far from over as the three-time Grand Slam tournament winner made a comeback to win it in five. On the same day, number-three seed Serena Williams won a straight-sets match against Kristie Ahn.

On Wednesday, the hottest action in the men’s singles should be Djokovic taking on Kyle Edmund. The Serbian is a clear favourite – and the odds are also in his favour for winning the tournament. But this edition of the US Open is quite unpredictable, so whether Kyle will win a set or what the exact score will be offer interesting odds.

In the women's singles, Naomi Osaka battles it out with Italy's Camila Giorgi – players correctly guessing the first set can win big. There is also doubles action to watch out for in what promises to be a thrilling day.

