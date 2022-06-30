Former prime minister Joseph Muscat was on Thursday approved by Malta’s top-flight football clubs to become the head of a body representing them.

Malta’s Premier League clubs voted to appoint Muscat to be the chairman of the Malta Professional Football Clubs Association (MPFCA). He was nominated earlier this month.

While Muscat was the only name put forward for the post, he did not enjoy the support of all the 14 members.

Sources said he was elected with seven votes in favour, four against, and three abstentions.

Muscat’s appointment to the MPFCA is his first public position since stepping down from office amid a political crisis linked to the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

At a point, it seemed as though muscat would be facing a challenge from a former member of his parliamentary group.

Former Labour MP Jean Claude Micallef had said he would be throwing his hat in the ring as he could not let the sport be "tarnished".

It later transpired that he had emailed the MPFCA to show his interest in becoming chief executive, however, the association later said that no such position was available.

The footballing body was set up last year, with the ultimate aim of hiving off responsibility for running the Premier League - currently managed by the Malta Football Association.

It is made up of the 12 presidents of Malta’s Premier League clubs and is meant to safeguard their interests.

Muscat replaces current chairman Robert Micallef, the president of Santa Lucia FC.

It is understood that Muscat harbours ambitions of taking over the administration of the island’s top football league in a matter of years.

In 2020, Times of Malta had reported that Muscat met with top MFA officials at their headquarters in Ta’Qali to discuss a project to send a Maltese team to compete in the Italian Serie C.

That fell through as Muscat was still an MP and the MFA’s rules prohibit parliamentarians from occupying a role within the association.

He stepped down from the House a few months later.

During his final speech as prime minister, Muscat had also suggested he would be transitioning to the sporting community.