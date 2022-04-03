Pope Francis said he has not spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin since the Ukraine war started but said the Holy See is engaging in diplomatic efforts to help deflate the conflict.

He also confirmed that a trip to Ukraine "remains on the table".

Pope Francis was speaking to reporters in a brief press conference on the flight from Malta to Rome on Sunday evening.

“The last time I spoke directly to Putin was near the end of last year. He called me to wish me well. I also spoke to the Ukrainian President twice,” he said.

“Many suggested that I should go to Ukraine, and I will do whatever I can. The answer is not a 'no'. If we can do it, we should.”

Earlier on Sunday, embers of Malta's Ukrainian community gathered outside the Ħal Far Peace Lab to greet the pope and appeal for him to visit their country in the hopes he could help end the war.

And at the end of mass in the morning, he condemned the "sacrilegious war" in Ukraine.

The pontiff dodged a question about what he would tell Putin if he were to speak to him today.

“All that I want to tell authorities, I tell them in public. I do not speak one way in public and another way in private,” he said.

Francis seemed eager to talk about migration.

When a TVM reporter asked him about his surprise visit to the tomb of Saint George Preca and how he will remember the island, he replied briefly to the two questions and went on to tell the reporter how "touched" he was by his visit to migrants adding he cannot forget what the migrants told him.

“The stories I heard today were terrible. The suffering they have been through breaks my heart. One migrant told me he was made to pay four times for the journey,” he said.

“This is a great problem for Malta, and to solve it there has to be an understanding between other European countries, some of which do not cooperate. Europe was, in fact, built by immigrants.

“It’s good that Europe is being very generous with Ukrainian refugees. Perhaps it needs to welcome refugees coming from the Mediterranean in a similar way.”

Pope Francis has spoken about the scourge of migration in every one of his official speeches during his visit to Malta, and every time he urged the Maltese people to show mercy to migrants who are suffering.

He also touched on his health problems, admitting that, at his age, "you never know how the game will end".

“My health is a bit capricious and I have a knee problem which hinders me from doing many things, but at least I managed.”

Francis also said that during his visit to Malta he had time to understand the realities of the island. He was also impressed.

“It was impressive. Both in Gozo and in Malta, people in the streets were so enthusiastic,” he said.

“I was amazed.”

Francis wrapped up the press conference by thanking the 70 reporters who joined him on the papal flights for his trip to Malta.

“Thank you for your patience and your work spreading information. I hope to see you on my next trip.”

Francis’ next scheduled official trip is to the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan in July.