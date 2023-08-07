IWG, the world’s largest provider of hybrid working solutions with brands including Spaces and Regus, has recently opened a state-of-the-art flexible workspace in Portomaso as the demand for hybrid working rapidly accelerates. This opening has been delivered in partnership with Tumas Group, who chose the IWG flexible workspace platform and has entered into a management agreement with the Signature brand.

Unprecedented demand from companies of all sizes and workers looking for hybrid working so-lutions means IWG will add 1,000 new locations over the next year. Hybrid working offers com-panies a significantly lower cost base with an average saving of €10,000 per employee (Source: Global Workplace Analytics).

Portomaso is one of Malta’s most sought after addresses, due to its location and the amenities that surround it. Demand for workspaces in the area has performed strongly, with the number of enquiries for space in IWG locations continuing to sharply increase. Situated within an award-winning landmark building just off the iconic Portomaso Business Tower and Marina in the St Julian’s district, this new location is part of a drive by IWG to meet the rising demand for top class flexible working space in the area.

The Signature location provides facilities including 33 private offices, meeting rooms, co-working spaces, sun terraces and a library study. Easily accessible, the new centre is just 210 metres away from Ross bus stop and 11.9 kilometres away from Malta airport, so your clients can reach you with ease. After a hard day’s work, take a stroll along the sandy beach, or find your favourite restaurant or cafe along the promenade of Spinola Bay. You will find the perfect spot to bond with colleagues or entertain clients.

The building owners decided to invest in the IWG platform to maximise the return on their real estate space by capitalising on the rapidly expanding demand for hybrid working. With an annual investment of around £50m into its technology platform, IWG provides partners with access to all the company’s expertise as well as design and fit-out support and sales and marketing capabilities.

IWG is the world’s leading provider of flexible workspace – with almost 4,000 locations in more than 120 countries with members able to access all of the locations and business services via the IWG app.

As the ongoing shift towards hybrid working accelerates, conventional office occupancy will continue to fall as businesses require less traditional space and turn to flexible workspace instead. In 2022, IWG welcomed hundreds of new partner locations and is on track to add around 1,000 over the course of the next year. IWG already counts 83 per cent of Fortune 500 companies among its customer base.

Mark Dixon, CEO and founder of IWG, commented: “We are establishing a stronger and much-needed footprint in Malta with this latest opening. As an important business hub, Portomaso is a fantastic place for us to boost our expansion plans. The need for high-quality flexible workspaces continues to soar as hybrid working becomes the new normal. We are very pleased to work in partnership with Tumas Group to develop the Signature brand under a management agreement that will add a cutting-edge workspace to their building.

“Our opening in Portomaso comes at a time when more and more companies are discovering that flexible working boosts employee happiness and satisfaction, while helping the environ-ment. Our workplace model is also proven to increase productivity and allows for a business to scale up or down at significantly reduced costs.”

IWG’s multi-brand expansion strategy is designed to appeal to every type of business and entrepreneur. IWG creates personal, financial, and strategic value for businesses of every size, from some of the most exciting companies and well-known organisations on the planet, to individuals and the next generation of industry leaders. All of them harness the power of flexible working to increase their productivity, efficiency, agility, and market proximity.

For more information, visit IWG.

For information on centres in Malta visit www.regus.com/Malta.