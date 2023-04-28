The Gozo Philatelic Society (GPS) has set up a special display at Il-Ħaġar museum in Victoria to commemorate Pope Benedict XVI’s 2010 pastoral visit to Malta. Though it was not possible for Pope Benedict to cross over to Gozo, the island was well represented by hundreds of Gozitans and a choir.

GPS vice president and resident designer Anthony Grech is displaying several items from his collection, including a hand-coloured album of Malta Post issues, containing stamps and the covers he created. He also displays the proposal with which he took part in the national logo competition.

Included too is another volume from his impressive collection showing hand-designed envelopes featuring the last days and moments of the death of Pope Benedict. One shows his papal coat-of-arms. What is particularly striking is a pencil drawing of Benedict’s portrait.

On April 18, 2010, when visiting Malta, Pope Benedict donated and placed a golden rose in front of the devotional image of Our Lady of Ta’ Pinu, which was brought over from Gozo to the Granaries in Floriana for this special occasion.

The exhibition can be visited during the cultural centre’s opening hours between 9am and 5pm, seven days a week. Entrance is free.