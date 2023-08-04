Blatant opportunism

Ħondoq ir–Rummien is saved, after the court of appeal confirmed the tribunal decision rejecting the developer’s appeal and declaring that the Planning Authority was right to reject the new plans submitted by the developer.

The 20-year battle to protect Ħondoq from development was led by Qala mayor Paul Buttigieg. Prime Minister Robert Abela and Minister for Gozo Clint Camilleri both welcomed this decision: “This confirms our consistent position.” Obviously, this is a vote-promoting exercise for forthcoming elections.

Ħondoq ir–Rummien has been saved. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

According to Camilleri: “The Labour Party has always been clearly against this development and crystallised in subsequent electoral manifestos.” May I humbly ask where were the prime minister and the Gozo minister while Marsalforn and Xlendi bays were reduced to the present shameful state?

Emmanuel Galea – Victoria

Inactive commissioner

I hope that Malta’s commissioner of police is not in a state of rigor mortis.

Apparently he is, for he only revived for a brief moment when he received notice from the inquiring magistrate dealing with Jean Paul Sofia’s tragic death, to put into motion his executive powers to arrest and arraign those concerned.

He is now back to his previous state because he never bothered to act in the case of No Deposit Cars Ltd’s serious allegations of diverse crimes committed by the owners. He will awaken when yet another inquiring magistrate concludes investigations and, if successful, will present it on a plate to our stiff commissioner.

Value for money is not in our commissioner’s sight.

Anthony Saliba – St Paul’s Bay

Power to the people

Now is indeed no time for theatrics, Minister Miriam Dalli. To echo Brian Coen’s highly credentialled letter (July 26), now is the way-belated time to get off collective backsides, stop talking tripe and feeding us pathetic excuses and govern.

This means providing essential services like reliable power. Our climate was never cold in summer and it’s set to get worse, even as more people overcrowd our rock ever more.

The only entity they haven’t blamed is Father Christmas. Yet!

Anna Micallef – Sliema