Pros and cons of e-scooters

It is no wonder that the reporter interviewing persons along the Sliema promenade noted that the majority were in favour of e-scooters.

He should have better asked local residents who have been plagued with e-scooters in front of their front doors, on pavements, riding down one way streets, completely ignoring our laws.

Foreigners themselves are to blame for the action taken by the government because of their irresponsible behaviour on our roads.

It was quite obvious that most interviewed were foreigners happily answering in favour.

Enough is enough. Come and enjoy your stay in Malta but respect our laws and residents.

Michael Vella – Sliema

Food for thought

A bit of history non nuoce mai (is never bad). It is either factual recording, or fair comment, or even food for thought about the realities of today.

Fausto Bertinotti, trade unionist, politician, inspirer of movements, former secretary of Rifondazione Comunista, speaker of the House of Representatives in Italy and to whom many attribute the bringing down of the Prodi government in 1998, was quoted in 2019 as saying:

“Capitalism has divided civil society. And today’s Left is sick of ‘governism’ (governismo). The forces of the deceased workers’ movement have suffered a genetic mutation. Capitalism needs a total rethinking. Even civil society is broken and got to this stage because capitalism progressively dissected its fortunes from those of society itself.”

Meditate gente, meditate.

John Consiglio – Birkirkara

The big challenge

The three days’ notice given by Nationalist Party leader, Bernard Grech, to Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà to take criminal action against all those involved in the fraudulent give-away three hospitals deal, most probably falls under sections 535, 540 and 541 of the Criminal Code, chapter 9, Laws of Malta.

Here, the magistrate concerned will, after due hearing and no action having been taken by the commissioner, issue a degree to prompt the latter into action.

This will indeed set the ball in motion for criminal proceedings to be initiated by the lethargic police commissioner. In other words, if the challenge in court succeeds there will be no way out for him and, probably, the attorney general, but to take action or resign.

Anthony Saliba – St Paul’s Bay