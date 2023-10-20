Licence to kill

Perhaps people will understand the backlash from the driving licences fiasco when foreign rental companies and even countries refuse to accept any Maltese driving licence.

Insurance companies should refuse to cover any new licence given in the last two years. File photo: Times of Malta

The insurance companies should refuse to cover any new licence given in the last two years. I suspect anyone injured in an accident caused by one of these ‘ghost licence holders’ will be able to take out in court personal action for damages against Ian Borg, Jesmond Zammit and Clint Mansueto.

Mark Grenside – San Pawl tat-Tarġa

Who are the traitors?

According to recent public knowledge, Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba wrote to European Commission president Ursula Van der Leyen asking her to investigate Maltese importers and businesses about the high cost of imported products placed on the local market. This beggars belief.

I wonder why he did not grab the opportunity of Van der Leyen’s recent visit to Malta to voice his complaints. Unless he wanted to show us that he is still there.

Is Agius Saliba aware that his Labour local compatriots called Nationalist MEP David Casa and European Parliament president Roberta Metsola traitors and are continually blaming them for informing their European Parliament colleagues of Malta’s sad situation? Does he like to be called a traitor himself? It’s his turn now.

Why doesn’t he use his influence, instead, to urge Prime Minister Robert Abela to have the big fish investigated rather than concentrate only on the tiny ones?

A typical recent example is the police investigation regarding the scandalous car licences racket as vote catching.

And the atrocious declaration by the prime minister that customer care at OPM and the minister responsible are only doing their jobs and helping people. It’s simply incredible. Does Abela think that all Maltese are believing him? That they are all gullible idiots ready to swallow whatever he blurts out?

Emily Barbaro-Sant – Mosta

Late start

While many poked fun at the new CEO of Infrastructure Malta’s suggestion to start their commute later, he may have a point.

Having just returned from Naples, where, trust me, Maltese traffic and population pales by comparison, I could not help noticing that, while some shops open early for things commuters might need to buy for or before work, most other shops do not open until 10am.

It’s worth a thought.

Jim Wightman – St Julian’s