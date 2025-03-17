Each week, we’ll illuminate the path to Malta’s most exciting career opportunities, turning ambition into achievement. Stay ahead of the curve, explore new possibilities, and take the next step in your professional journey. Engage with these opportunities, join our community, and set your course toward a brighter future.

Legal & Compliance

Intern – Legal & Compliance – Betsson Group (Malta HQ)

A paid, full-time internship for law students eager to gain hands-on experience in the fast-paced iGaming industry. Work alongside legal, compliance, and data privacy professionals while managing regulatory tasks, contracts, and internal compliance processes. Ideal for proactive students who want to learn the ropes of gaming law.

📅 Apply by: April 5, 2025

Apply here.

Compliance Manager – Aristocrat Interactive (Sliema, Malta)

Lead compliance efforts across multiple jurisdictions, ensuring adherence to gaming regulations, AML policies, and responsible gaming standards. Ideal for professionals with 4+ years of experience in iGaming compliance.

📅 Apply by: March 27, 2025

Apply here.

Explore the full list of job openings in Legal & Compliance here.

Tourism & Hospitality

Event Coordinator / Venue Manager – Paceville Entertainments Ltd (St. Julian’s, Malta – Seasonal) Lead and manage a brand-new summer nightlife venue, overseeing event coordination, staff recruitment, supplier management, and daily operations. Perfect for those with experience in high-energy event management and a passion for creating unforgettable experiences.

📅 Apply by: April 11, 2025

Apply here.

Waiter/Waitress – Casino Malta (Malta – Full-time) Join Casino Malta’s vibrant team and provide top-tier service in a Las Vegas-style entertainment environment. If you have great communication skills, a passion for hospitality, and flexibility to work shifts, this role is for you!

📅 Apply by: April 9, 2025

Apply here.

Room Attendant – Holiday Inn Express Malta (Malta – Full-time) Ensure high standards of cleanliness and guest service at one of Malta’s top hotels. This role is ideal for detail-oriented individuals with a strong work ethic and a commitment to excellent hospitality.

📅 Apply now!

Apply here.

Explore the full list of job openings in Tourism & Hospitality here.

iGaming & Casino Jobs

Risk Team Leader – Betsson Group (Malta – Full-time) Lead a team of risk specialists focused on fraud detection, chargeback prevention, and bonus abuse mitigation. Ideal for candidates with strong leadership experience in iGaming risk management, fraud prevention, and compliance monitoring.

📅 Apply by: April 5, 2025

Apply here.

Senior DevOps Team Leader – Blue Window Ltd. (Msida, Malta – Hybrid) Oversee a high-performing DevOps team, driving automation, scalability, and reliability of cloud-based infrastructure. Requires expertise in cloud platforms (AWS/GCP), CI/CD pipelines, and container orchestration (Docker, Kubernetes). Ideal for experienced leaders in DevOps and cloud engineering.

📅 Apply by: April 6, 2025

Apply here.

Explore the full list of job openings in iGaming & Casino here.

Real Estate

Sales & Design Consultant – Vellmann Ltd. (Lija, Malta – Full-time) Join a leading provider of high-quality Italian tiles and bathroom solutions. This role combines sales and interior design, assisting customers in creating stunning bathroom spaces. Ideal for individuals with a strong design sense, sales experience, and knowledge of AutoCAD/SketchUp.

📅 Apply by: April 12, 2025

Apply here.

Letting Specialist – QuickLets (St. Julian's Branch) (St. Julian’s, Malta – Full-time/Part-time, Hybrid) A dynamic opportunity for individuals interested in real estate. Full training is provided, with flexible hours, high commissions, and career growth opportunities. Ideal for self-driven candidates fluent in English, with a laptop and a strong interest in the property market.

📅 Apply by: April 16, 2025

Apply here.

Explore the full list of job openings in Real Estate here.

Looking for your next career move? Don’t miss GO’s recruitment day!

Your next big opportunity might be just around the corner! Whether you're starting fresh or looking for the next step in your career, GO is on the lookout for talent in Contact Centre, Retail, Telesales, and Business roles.

📅 Mark your calendar: Friday, April 4 – 4:30 PM – 7:00 PM Saturday, April 5 – 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM 📍 GO’s Head Office, Żejtun

This is your chance to meet the team, explore exciting roles, and take the first step towards a new career!

GO’s recruitment day.

That’s all for this week’s top job picks! Stay tuned –we’ll be back with another selection of fresh career opportunities across Malta. Keep an eye out and make your next move count.