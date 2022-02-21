For the next month, Times of Malta will be bringing you daily highlights from the political events in the run-up to the March 26 general election.

These are Monday's highlights:

What have they promised so far?

8am The campaign's barely started and the two main parties have already pledged millions in goodies.

On Sunday night, Robert Abela promised a €700 million investment over seven years to create green spaces in urban places if the Labour Party is elected to government.

On the other hand, PN leader promised €1 billion investment in 10 new economic sectors.

Bernard Grech waving to supporters on Sunday night.

Good morning

7am We will be giving you daily political updates as Malta prepares for the next general election.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Robert Abela called on the country to give him a new mandate to build on the successes that the Labour movement has created.

Abela addressing the crowd on Sunday. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli