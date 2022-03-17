Thursday is day 25 of the general election campaign. We will be reporting the day's political events as they happen.

Read past blogs: Day one | day two | day three | day four | day five | day eight | day nine | day 10 | day 11 | day 12 | day 15 | day 16 | day 17 | day 18 | day 19 | day 22 | day 23 | day 24

Spotted something worth noting? Get in touch at newsroom@timesofmalta.com

Live blog

Strategies without a plan

8.39am In today's Times of Malta political opinion pieces, Ranier Fsani laments the parties' strategies without a plan. A vision, he says, is based on having a sense of constraints, what’s going on around you, what you want to prevent as well as where you’d like to go. It’s based on the trade-offs you’re willing to make.

Brian Decelis, an ADPD candidate, argues, that the electoral system needs to be fine-tuned to ensure that each vote counts and discourages nepotism.

Ray Azzopardi asks a pertinent question. Everyone was delighted when Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that the yacht marina project in Marsascala had been scrapped. Finally, the voice of the people has been heard. But why now, during an election campaign?

Will picnickers endorse the environment minister, like the FKNK have done?

8.24am Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia has announced his ministry has been cleaning out and set up picnic benches and tables at l-Aħrax tal-Mellieħa and il-Miżieb. The statement made no mention of the forthcoming spring hunting season, which will mean restricted access to those areas by picnickers.

A few hours earlier the Ornis Committee voted in favour of lifting the moratorium on the spring hunting of turtle-doves as from this year’s spring hunting season. Will picnickers endorse the environment minister like the hunters have done? Similar clean-up works have been done in Fgura, Salina, and Dwejra along the Victoria Lines.

Good morning - just a week of campaigning left

8.08am Good morning. Just a week of campaigning is left before the general election. The day before polling day - tomorrow week - is officially, a 'day of silence' meant to allow voters to reflect on their electoral choices before casting their ballot the next day. It is an anachronistic rule in the modern age of social media, but it is still on the statute book.