We are another day closer to the election and we will continue giving you updates of events and anecdotes on the election trail.

Tuesday is day 16 of the campaign. Follow today's events in our live blog below.

PL press conference

10.15am Economy Minister Silvio Schembri and MP Jonathan Attard are currently giving a news conference.

Watch it live in the video below.

'A gift to Maltese women'

9.20am Independent candidate Arnold Cassola said in a statement that Monday's court decision which established that he can challenge a gender balancing mechanism was "a gift to Maltese women on International Women's day".

"The PN and the PL had concocted between them a plan to consolidate their grip over the Maltese parliament, by ensuring that they each get an extra six women MPs each," Cassola said.

In reality, the gender corrective mechanism favours only PL and PN women and excludes all other independent-minded Maltese women from benefiting from the co-option mechanism" he said.

Good morning

9am Good morning and welcome to our live blog on the 16th day of the electoral campaign.

We have not yet been informed of any Labour Party election campaign events this morning but Prime Minister Robert Abela will in the evening speak in Żabbar.

PN leader Bernard Grech will be visiting the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses new premises in Qormi at 10am. In the evening, he will be addressing an event at Żebbuġ.

Also starting today will be the Broadcasting Authority's political broadcasts.

A one-hour debate on the theme 'Malta Together' will be broadcast on TVM and Radio Malta at 8.45pm.

Miriam Dalli and Rebecca Buttigieg will be representing the Labour Party and Claudette Buttigieg and Joseph Grech will be representing Nationalist Party.