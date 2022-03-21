Monday is day 29 of the general election campaign. We will be reporting the day's political events as they happen.

Read past blogs: Day one | day two | day three | day four | day five | day eight | day nine | day 10 | day 11 | day 12 | day 15 | day 16 | day 17 | day 18 | day 19 | day 22 | day 23 | day 24 | day 25 | day 26

Spotted something worth noting? Get in touch at newsroom@timesofmalta.com

Live blog

What's on today?

8.30am So far, this is today's agenda:

At 6pm, veteran presenter Peppi Azzopardi will be interviewing independent candidate Arnold Cassola. You can follow the interview here.

PN leader Bernard Grech is set to meet party supporters in Triq Luqa Briffa, Gżira, at 6pm.

At 6.30pm, Robert Abela is being interviewed during a party event in Triq il-Mitħna, Xagħra.

Four days of campaigning left

8.10am Good morning and welcome to our first live blog of the fifth - and last - week of electoral campaigning.

Candidates have just four days of campaigning left - Friday is meant to be a day of silence, as voters 'reflect' on the choice they face the following day.

The cessation of electoral activity 24 hours before voting day is not a custom but the law.

According to the General Election Act of 1991, anyone convicted of breaching the ban is liable to a maximum fine of €1,164 and up to six months imprisonment.

But until then, they are free to campaign as much as they want.