Entrepreneur and Electrogas shareholder Mark Gasan is testifying in the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry on Monday.

Gasan forms one-third of GEM Holdings, which owns 33 per cent of the Electrogas gas-fired power station in Delimara, alongside Paul Apap Bologna and the Fenech family.

He was due to testify on Friday but was asked to return on Monday after Apap Bologna's testimony overran its expected timeframe.

Caruana Galizia was assassinated in October 2017. At the time of her death, she was going through a leaked cache of Electrogas documents.

Refresh the page for the latest updates

Live blog

Selecting Yorgen Fenech as project lead

2.35pm Gasan says that Yorgen Fenech was extremely interested in the project, and his father George was excited too.



The Maltese investors had to decide who among them would lead their side of the project, and the proposal to have Yorgen as the lead suited them.



Finding someone suitable to run the project was “one of our headaches”, Gasan tells the court.



Gasan says his concern was with the project’s financials. Yorgen Fenech would serve as Maltese investors’ representative with the other consortium partners.

Siemens joined consortium at last minute

2.31pm Gasan says he is not sure if Gasol’s involvement predated the election.



“Our concern is that the time between the idea and the fully-fledged project was very short,” judge Said Pullicino explains the witness.

Gasan: “It was towards the end of March. Potentially we had been approached before.”

The witness says that they discussed hiring PriceWaterhouseCooper and run a feasibility study on the project. The family was interested in the idea of an 18-year investment but still had no idea of the potential costs at that stage.

Gasan tells the court that Gasol had a joint venture deal with Socar, and came in with a 50 per cent stake. [The company would eventually be bought out after running into financial trouble].



But at that stage the Electrogas venture still lacked a power plant manufacturer. Siemens confirmed its involvement at the eleventh hour, he says. Had they not done so, the bid would have been disqualified.

Meetings

2.26pm Judge Said Pullicino shows the witness a document and asks him whether it is similar to what Apap Bologna and George Fenech had pitched.



Gasan says it was the Labour Party which came up with the idea. Fenech had asked them [the Gasan family] if they interested in joining the project.



After initial talks about financials, discussions moved to logistics and prerequisites for the bid.



“At the time, our share was an estimated €5 million. We had sold our investment in Melita and were attracted by long-term projects,” he says.

Idea predated 2013 election

2.20pm This meeting happened in February 2013, Gasan says. [The general election would take place in March].



Gasan is asked by judge Joseph Said Pullicino to confirm that the meeting predated the 2013 election. He confirms that the Labour Party was still in opposition at the time.

Gasan says he had not met anyone from Labour at that stage. After the party won the general election, discussions started to get under way.

Electrogas idea

2.15pm Gasan is asked how he got involved in the Electrogas project.



He says he was first approached about it by George Fenech in 2013, when the two met about an unrelated matter. His father, Joe Gasan, was also present.



George pitched the idea, he said. The Labour Party had an energy grant and they tried to form a Maltese consortium.



“He spoke to my father. But it was never taken to board level. It was just an idea, nothing happened”, the witness says.



Gasan says George Fenech told him that he had already spoken to Paul Apap Bologna about setting up this consortium.

Professional background and ties to Apap Bologna

2.10pm Gasan tells the court that he returned to Malta in 2003 after studying in the UK. He then began to work in his family business’ property division, before branching off to other things.



He is asked what experience he had in the energy sector, and tells the court that the Electrogas venture was his first in the field.



Paul Apap Bologna – a fellow GEM Holdings shareholder who testified on Friday – is his cousin’s son-in-law, Gasan tells the court.

Gasan takes the witness stand

2.07pm The three judges take their place and Gasan is called to the witness stand. He removes his face mask, takes the oath, and asks to testify in English.

Apap Bologna's testimony

2.03pm Gasan's testimony comes after the inquiry grilled fellow Electrogas shareholder Paul Apap Bologna last Friday.

Among other statements, Apap Bologna said he did not know that Electrogas was in default and that he had learned “through the press” about Yorgen Fenech’s political contacts or that he was the owner of 17 Black.

He also denied meeting Konrad Mizzi before the project had been awarded as well as claims about a €1 million donation to the Labour Party.

Welcome

2pm Hello and welcome to this live blog. We're in the Valletta law courts, where Mark Gasan is due to testify in the Caruana Galizia public inquiry.