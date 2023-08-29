Joseph Muscat returns to parliament on Tuesday to once again face the Public Accounts Committee over the contentious Electrogas deal.

Muscat is appearing as a witness during a years-long PAC probe into the contract won by Electrogas to build and operate a gas-fired power plant at Delimara. The power station, which has been marked by corruption allegations, was the Muscat government’s flagship project.

So far, Muscat has done his utmost to dodge any fatal bullets from the opposition side of the committee, which has relentlessly fired questions to link the former prime minister to corrupt practices.

Will this be the last session featuring Muscat?

Scicluna 'never showed any discontent'

2.53pm At no point did Edward Scicluna indicate that he wanted to be more involved, or that he was unhappy with his level of involvement in the deal, Muscat says in reply to a question by Robert Cutajar.

Of judges and infallibility

2.52pm The Caruana Galizia inquiry’s conclusions on this point are “factually incorrect,” Muscat says.

Carabott deadpans. “Three judges are factually incorrect.”

“Yes, on this point,” Muscat replies. “Do they have the gift of infallibility?”

The extent of Edward Scicluna's knowledge

2.45pm There’s some heated discussion concerning [former finance minister] Edward Scicluna, his involvement and what he’s said about the deal.

Carabott is keen to emphasise what Scicluna said during the Caruana Galizia inquiry [where he made his famous “kitchen cabinet” remark] while Labour PAC members want Carabott to quote from Scicluna’s testimony before the committee [where he said he could “not remember” cabinet discussing a government guarantee for Electrogas but did not exclude his permanent secretary knowing of it]

Muscat insists, as he has done in the past, that Scicluna’s testimony at the public inquiry was twisted and misinterpreted. He says the two maintain a good relationship, and argues that Scicluna was involved at all stages of the process and says he was “probably more involved than other finance ministers in other governments”.

Daphne inquiry judges 'may have been misguided'

2.40pm Darren Carabott turns the screw.

He quotes from part of the conclusions of the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry, in which the judges said it was concerning that the finance ministry was not involved in these negotiations.

Muscat says the inquiry judges "did not understand" the matter or had been "misguided" by certain witnesses.

And then Labour whip Andy Ellul pipes up: he’s unhappy with Carabott referring to the Daphne inquiry, as the PAC’s terms of reference relate to the National Audit Office report.

Why was finance ministry not involved?

2.35pm The finance ministry was not involved in the excise duty issue because there was no need for them to do so, Muscat argues. One side [Enemalta] was paying the other [Electrogas]. The finance ministry would only get involved if things like exemptions became necessary, he says.

Muscat then makes a political argument: the Electrogas deal was structured in the same way as many other deals made by previous governments, he argues.

Gasol in the red

2.31pm Graham Bencini steers Muscat over to Muscat’s Gasol recollections.

Muscat had told the committee that in 2013 and 2014 Gasol had a positive net asset value.

Bencini presents copies of the company’s financial statements for those years, indicating the company’s value was negative in those years.

Muscat notes that he has not been given any time to check the documents and says perhaps he misstated the years. But he needs to take a closer look at the papers first.

Electrogas' €30m tax windfall

2.25pm Carabott asks about a decision by Inland Revenue to allow Electrogas to claim €30 million in compensation as a “tax-deductible” expense.

“If that was the [tax] commissioner’s advice, then that’s his advice,” Muscat says.

Excise issue was 'probably' discussed at cabinet level

2.20pm Muscat says he was not involved in those negotiations [that included the excise tax issue], but he approved it when it was presented to him as it was “evidently” in the government’s favour.

He cannot say exactly when that happened. He thinks it would have been raised in cabinet, but cannot say for sure.

Carabott asks Muscat when he would be able to provide the committee with the information he is referring to.

“When I’m next summoned,” Muscat replies, and Carabott is fine with that. So we know already that we can expect another Muscat PAC appearance.

Muscat takes a seat

2.13pm The former prime minister begins his testimony. The first question centres on the excise tax issue.

The power station tender stated that the winning bidder would pay the necessary excise tax. But it turned out that Enemalta had agreed to absorb Electrogas’ excise tax, to the tune of €2 million per year for the 18-year concession – a €36 million commitment by taxpayers.

Muscat says that arrangement was part of a "final settlement" which, he says, "was strongly tipped in Enemalta's favour."

"Many of the measures were costed and it was definitely a favourable [deal]," he says.

PAC chair Carabott is unimpressed and asks Muscat to source the costings and make them available to the committee at a later stage.

Who's on the PAC?

2.10pm Seven MPs sit on the Public Accounts Committee, with the government getting four members and the Opposition three. The latter, however, gets to select a committee chair. Opposition members: Darren Carabott (committee chair), David Agius (replaced by Robert Cutajar) and Graham Bencini. Government members: Glenn Bedingfield, Clayton Bartolo, Andy Ellul and Alex Muscat.

Muscat’s busy day

1.55pm It is Muscat’s second important appointment of the day.

Earlier, he was in court over the breach of rights case he instituted to remove Magistrate Gabriella Vella in the Vitals hospitals case.

Muscat (right) leaving court on Tuesday morning. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Where did it all begin?

1.50pm While we wait for the hearing to begin, it’s worth recalling where it all started: with an NAO report released in November 2018 which found, among other things:

That the Electrogas bid did not comply with the project tender’s minimum requirements in “multiple instances”.

That a €360 million guarantee the government issued in Electrogas’ favour was “irregular” and exposed taxpayers to “significant risk”.

That a security of supply deal that bound the government to purchase a minimum amount of energy from the Electrogas deal transferred all business risk to Enemalta and the government.

It took a further two years before the NAO report ended up on the PAC agenda. The committee began discussing the report and questioning witnesses in December 2020. We’re now more than two-and-a-half years into that process.

What emerged from the earlier grillings:

Muscat denied ever discussing plans to build a gas-fired power station with the business people behind the Electrogas consortium.

He said he had no input into the tender document or make-up of the committee, though he said he saw nothing unusual about Konrad Mizzi’s energy ministry recommending specific people to form part of it.

The former prime minister, who resigned in January 2020 after his friend and Electrogas shareholder Yorgen Fenech was arrested in connection with the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, insisted he never discussed the project with Fenech.

Muscat sought, unsuccessfully, to steer questions towards allegations that his wife owned secret offshore company Egrant.

Welcome

1.45pm Good afternoon and welcome to our live blog. We’ll be bringing you minute-by-minute updates of Muscat’s testimony to the Public Accounts Committee. It’s the PAC’s fourth meeting with Muscat.

The previous sessions have shifted from the mild-mannered exchange we witnessed during his first appearance, towards a more heated clash in the second session, before an even more ill-tempered third session when the former prime minister insisted he never took a cent .