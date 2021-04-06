Nexia BT partners Brian Tonna, Karl Cini and Manuel Castagna as well as manager Katrin Bondin Carter return to court on Tuesday as the criminal case against them continues.

The four financial services professionals face charges of money laundering following a police investigation into allegations concerning former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri.

All four have been held in custody at Corradino Correctional Facility since they were arraigned in early March.

They last appeared in court on March 30, when a court heard from police officers who combed through hundreds of transactions involving them and their companies.

Hearing suspended for one hour

1.50pm The magistrate tells the prosecution they have one hour – until 2.45pm – to go over the bail requests submitted this morning. She suspends the hearing until then.

When the case resumes, we expect to hear submissions on bail and possibly a decision about who will be appointed as financial controller to run Nexia BT.

Missing witnesses

1.45pm Prosecutor Elaine Mercieca Rizzo would like it added to the court record that some witnesses summoned today could not make it to court due to health issues.

Waiting patiently

1.42pm As the lawyers and prosecutors discuss, the witness waits at the stand.



The accused are also waiting, patiently. They appear much calmer than they were last week, when this court was last in session.

As lawyers return to their seats, the witness is told he can leave. It seems he was forgotten at the stand.

Crowding around

1.37pm Prosecutor Mercieca Rizzo asks to approach the bench. Representatives from all sides huddle around – there are seven lawyers and inspector Xerri –to discuss something out of earshot.

Reading Schembri his rights

1.34pm Police officers Colton Grech Micallef and Ezekiel Maniscalco also testify.

Grech Micallef was stationed outside while officers searched inside the Kasco factory and was also involved in a search of Allied Newspapers in Mriehel.

Maniscalco tells the court that Keith Schembri’s wife answered the door when police knocked at the Schembri home in Mellieha. Officers read Schembri his rights and explained their warrant.

Maniscalco says officers seized some devices from there – iPhones, iPads, several USB sticks – and a laptop and PC from the Kasco factory in Bulebel.

Nothing was seized from a premises in Cospicua, he says. Schembri and his wife were present for all the searches. Once the searches were done, Schembri was taken to the police lockup.

Financial profile of Bondin Carter

1.28pm Sciriha also tells the court that he was tasked with analysing financial transactions concerning one of the accused, Katrin Bondin Carter. But we won’t know more about that for now – Sciriha is done testifying for now.

Searching Tonna's office

1.25pm Police officer Jurgen Sciriha testifies. He was also involved in arresting Brian Tonna.



Sciriha tells the court that they started searching Tonna’s Marsascala home at 11.45pm and were done around one hour later. They then went to San Gwann and searched his office from around 1am to 2am.

A spot of disinfection



1.22pm As each witness steps off the stand, a court employee wipes down the witness stand and perspex shield in front of it.

Searching Tonna's home

1.19pm Sergeant Christopher Ellul is next to testify.

Ellul was involved in searches of Brian Tonna’s home in Marsascala, seizing two iPhones, an iPad and other devices.

Officers then moved to Nexia BT’s San Gwann offices at around 1am and spent the next hour seizing devices from there. He rattles off a list of devices seized - laptops, chargers, phones and so on.

Searching Castagna's home

1.15pm Another police officer assigned anti-money laundering duties, Clayton Demicoli, testifies.



He was involved in a search of Manuel Castagna’s house on September 21, 2020. Officers seized three laptops, five iPhones and various other items. Officers also seized two laptops and hard drives from Castagna’s office in San Gwann. That second search was concluded by 2pm.



Demicoli is followed on the stand by police constable Ritienne Ciantar, who was also involved in those searches. Ciantar says Castagna was present as officers searched his home and signed receipts for the seizures of electronic devices.

Zammit was COVID-positive when arrested

1.11pm Another police officer, Dorothy Camilleri, takes the stand as a witness. She is also part of the police’s FCID.



Camilleri was involved in the arrest of Robert Zammit last month in Mosta. [Zammit is Kasco’s financial controller and is facing money laundering charges separately].



She recalls knocking on Zammit’s door at 6.30am and being told that Zammit was under mandatory quarantine. Officers seized his phone and handed it to inspector Omar Caruana. Given that Zammit was COVID-positive at the time, they did not obtain his signature for the seized item receipt.

More searches

1.05pm Police constable Kirsten Gatt from the Financial Crimes Investigation Department is the next witness to testify.



She was involved in a search of Nexia BT offices in San Gwann last September, close to midnight. Karl Cini and another Nexia BT employee, Krista Grech, were present as police searched the building.



Gatt says the seized laptops, hard drives, documents and around €11,000 in cash. Later, they again searched Cini’s office and seized other devices. Cini was registered at the police lockup at around 4pm.



She was also involved in the search and arrest of Matthew Pace. Gatt says Pace showed up after they contacted his wife. The police continued their search until 8am. Pace was registered at the police lockup by 8.40am.

Sealed devices

1pm Another police officer [whose name we did not catch] takes the stand.

He tells the court that he was involved in a search of a Cospicua building regarding investigations into Keith Schembri, as well as one of the Kasco factory in Bulebel and that of Pace’s St Paul’s Bay home.

He says Pace himself gave the police the mobile phone and laptop. Officers sealed them and gave them to inspector Joseph Xerri [Xerri is one of the main prosecutors in this case].

Matthew Pace and his password

12.56pm Inspector James Turner is the day’s first witness.

Turner was involved in searches of Kasco’s factory in Bulebel on September 21 and 22, 2020, as well as a search of Matthew Pace’s residence at St Paul’s Bay.



[Pace is one of two Zenith Finance founders also arrested along with the Nexia BT four. He is being tried separately].

Turner tells the court that the police were unable to contact Pace, who then showed up later (the search happened early in the morning). They then seized a partly cracked mobile phone and a laptop. Pace did not wish to give investigators his device passwords, Turner says.

Pace was then escorted to police lockup. That's all from inspector Turner.

Accused want bail

12.52pm Prosecutor Elaine Mercieca Rizzo reveals that the four accused filed new requests for bail.

She’s not happy that all bar one of them – that by Stephen Tonna Lowell for his clients Tonna and Cini – only reached her desk this morning.

Court in session

12.50pm The four accused are all in court, sitting in chairs behind the wooden dock.



Brian Tonna’s daughter, Beverly Tonna, is also in court. She is here representing KBT Limited – one of the companies targeted by investigators.



The magistrate enters the hall and the court hearing gets under way.

Who are the protagonists?

12.45pm Brian Tonna: managing partner of Nexia BT and money man for Keith Schembri, Konrad Mizzi and others. Represented by lawyer Stephen Tonna Lowell.

Karl Cini: director at Nexia BT who handled a lot of the paperwork to open offshore structures for Schembri and Mizzi. An inquiry into secret company Egrant recommended that he be investigated for perjury. Represented by lawyer Stephen Tonna Lowell.



Manuel Castagna: a partner at Nexia BT who audited the accounts of Keith Schembri's company Kasco. Also sat on a three-person committee that awarded a deal to privatise three state hospitals to Vitals Global Healthcare. Represented by lawyer Michael Sciriha.

Katrin Bondin Carter: A manager at Nexia BT who backdated compliance documents for Nexia BT. Police told the court that she told them she was just following her bosses' orders. Represented by lawyer Franco Debono.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech is presiding.

Bail hopes

12.27pm Keith Schembri, the man at the heart of investigations that led to the arrest and prosecution of the four Nexia BT workers, is being released from prison today after being granted bail on Monday.

Defence lawyers for the four accused in this courtroom will have followed those proceedings closely. We expect them to file new bail requests for their clients today.

Reference request

12.20pm Last week, the court refused to grant the four accused bail, saying it was concerned by testimony stating that they had forged documents.

Brian Tonna and Karl Cini's lawyer, Stephen Tonna Lowell, argued vehemently against that decision and asked for a reference to another court. We expect the magistrate to rule on that request at some point during today's hearing.

Welcome

12.15pm Hello and welcome to this live blog. We're in hall 22 of the Valletta law courts, where the case against Brian Tonna and his co-accused is scheduled to resume at 12.30pm.