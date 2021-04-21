Self-confessed murderer Vince Muscat continues his testimony in the case against his former co-accused Alfred and George Degiorgio on Wednesday.

The two Degiorgio brothers stand accused of murdering journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in October 2017 – a crime Muscat has admitted to in exchange for a 15-year prison sentence.

Muscat last testified on Friday, April 16. During that session, he told the court that Alfred Degiorgio was a “close buddy” of Chris Cardona, the former economy minister and Labour deputy leader, and had suggested turning to him for help when the trio was struggling to find an opportune moment to assassinate Caruana Galizia.

Cardona's man

10.35am Muscat is asked about [name removed]. He says he worked with Cardona before the 2017 election and had once come to the sheds and spoken very heatedly about the minister, “because Cardona had removed him from his ministry and replaced him”.



“After that, I believe he worked at Castille,” he adds.



Cuschieri: How are you so sure?



Muscat: Because he drove a ministry car.



Muscat adds: “Alfred was so close to Chris Cardona, that he [Cardona] had arranged for his [Alfred’s] daughter to work at the ministry.”



Cuschieri presses Muscat about his claim that [name removed] was angry with Cardona. How could he say [name removed] was passing on messages on the minister’s behalf, if he was angry with him?



Muscat: That’s all I know.

Who was passing them information?

10.29am Muscat is asked about [former deputy police chief] Silvio Valletta and a lawyer.

He says that he had met the lawyer in that bar, but “some ten years ago.”

Cuschieri asks about the post-murder raids, and whether Chris Cardona was supplying them with information.

Muscat says he does not know, but that he was under the impression that “it was coming from the minister”.

Cuschieri reads from previous testimony. “Muscat had said that the information was coming from assistant commissioner Silvio Valletta. Please answer me. Which is the correct version? From the minister? From Valletta or you don’t know?”

Muscat: Alfred Degiorgio had told me that the information regarding the December 4 raids was coming from Valletta, who passed it on to a lawyer.

He adds: “There was also [name removed] who started getting us information. He was being sent by Chris Cardona, so that Alfred would not go to him. [Name removed] would come to the potato shed and would never speak to me. Others would be around and Alfred and [name removed] would confer together.

Chris Cardona.

Seeing Cardona

10.22am The magistrate orders a ban on a name to be mentioned in this next part of Muscat’s testimony.

Cuschieri: Did you (plural) meet Chris Cardona before the murder?

Muscat: Yes, but years before the murder.

Cuschieri: What about 2017? Do you swear under oath that in the weeks and months before the murder, you weren’t in the same bar?

Muscat: No.

Cuschieri: Are you sure? I’m not saying whether you just saw him or spent two hours talking.

Muscat sticks to his answer. “No.”

'Cardona said '150k. There are two groups'

10.15am Cuschieri: According to what Alfred told you, Chris Cardona knew of the murder plot and about the price tag too. Is that right?



Muscat: Yes, according to what Alfred told me. Alfred told me that during one meeting, Chris Cardona had sent some message. I thought that would be a text message like the ones I send, that cannot be deleted. Not WhatsApp or what have you!

He continues: After sending that message, Chris Cardona had told Alfred that there was some other gang in the plot, for €150,000. And Alfred had told Cardona, ‘No, that’s us.’



“150K. Hemm żewġ gruppi,” [150k. There are two groups] Cardona had said.”

Driving Alfred to meet the minister

10.12am Cuschieri notes that Muscat has testified that he used to drive Alfred Degiorgio to Cardona’s ministry, but said “Castille”. Does he know that Cardona’s ministry was not at Castille?

Muscat: I once saw Alfred go in through a side door. That’s all I can say. What I saw and what I know. I drove him there around three times.

Muscat says that once, the two were taken to Valletta by someone else. “That was the time I saw Alfred go through side door.”

Cuschieri asks him whether it could be that there were other times when he went to some other building, not Castille.

Muscat says it could be.

Cuschieri: Do you know that anyone entering Castille must submit their personal details?

Muscat: Yes.

Cuschieri: How do you know?

Muscat: Because my former lawyer Arthur Azzopardi had told my family to go greet the Prime Minister at New Year. And they told me that names were recorded in the visitors book. [Joseph Muscat has previously testified that Melvin Theuma had booked to meet him during Christmas greetings].

Drinking with Chris Cardona

10.05am Questions turn to the time Muscat took Alfred Degiorgio to speak to Chris Cardona.

Cuschieri: Was it before and after the murder?

Muscat: Before. I didn’t drive him after the murder. It was for information. Alfred had told me, Cens I’m going to ask Chris Cardona to tell us whereabouts, or if she went abroad.

Cuschieri: What did Chris Cardona have to do with Daphne Caruana Galizia and her murder? This is a minister we’re talking about. What led you to say this?

Muscat: I knew absolutely nothing about Chris Cardona. All I did was repeat what Alfred Degiorgio told me. Nothing else.

Cuschieri: But what about your reaction to Alfred’s suggestion? Why did you urge him, “If not Chris Cardona, then who else?”

Cuschieri asks the witness if he was sometimes in the company of Alfred Degiorgio and Cardona.

Muscat: May I not reply to that?

The magistrate intervenes: were you all three of you?

Muscat: Yes.

Cuschieri: And in a bar for a drink?

Muscat: Yes.

Cuschieri: After the murder?

Muscat: No. I never met him after the murder.

Picking the car's locks

10am Cuschieri moves on. He asks about the car the trio got, from a Bugibba car dealer, to practice picking the locks on Daphne Caruana Galizia’s car. It was the same model of Peugeot that she drove.



The lawyer says the witness has testified that Robert Agius, ta’ Maksar, arranged that for them. But did he ever hear Robert say that?



Muscat: I always said that I got to know from Alfred or George.



Cuschieri: So you can’t tell if Robert got cars from that dealer?



Muscat: No, I can’t. It we me and the Degiorgios who went for that car.



Cuschieri: So if Alfred and George were not telling you the whole truth, you couldn’t tell, could you?



Muscat: I can only tell what I heard or saw. What more can I say?

Cuschieri notes that Muscat has previously testified that the trio practiced picking the car’s locks at the Marsa potato shed where they often gathered. Isn’t that shed visible to everyone, he asks?



Muscat: But at that time in the afternoon, it was quiet.



Cuschieri: Somebody could have easily spotted you.



Muscat: We were on the lookout for passers-by. And we put the car under the shed. Part of it was fenced in.

A garage in Santa Venera

9.50am Cuschieri asks Muscat about a Santa Venera garage.

Muscat replies that George Degiorgio had told him to lease that, in somebody else’s name. That person only knows of his link to the garage, he adds.

“If anything happened, that person would name me, not George Degiorgio."

Muscat adds that the owner actually knew George Degiorgio and that initially, it was George who had concluded a lease of the garage, with a rent book made out to a false lessee named “Charlie, I think”.



Muscat: The first time we paid the rent, George told me to drive him to the owner of the garage. We used my car. So the owner knew George, but he knew me more.



Cuschieri: How long was that garage rented?

Muscat: It was quite long

Cuschieri: Was it used in other crimes?

Muscat: What does that have to do with this case?

The magistrate tells Muscat that he has the right not to reply, if he risks incriminating himself. An argument breaks out in court, as Cuschieri insists the witness received a pardon to tell “the whole truth and nothing but the truth.”

Muscat hits back: I received a pardon for the case concerning the lawyer Chircop. I got a prison sentence for the case of Mrs Caruana Galizia.

A getaway plan

9.45am Cuschieri takes the witness back to their first plan to kill Daphne Caruana Galizia, by shooting her.



The hitmen had allegedly placed sacks on a rubble wall to help steady the rifle, with Alfred Degiorgio the man chosen to shoot.



“What was your plan in the aftermath?” the defence lawyer asks the witness.



Muscat: “Our plan was for George [Degiorgio] to come for us, then to head to the Naxxar garage, put the weapon and car there and everyone would go their own way from there.”



Cuschieri: Did you plan to go somewhere? Your car, for instance?



Muscat: Yes, there was a plan. We all had our own cars. My car was somewhere close to that garage.



Cuschieri: What if I told you that you never left your car there?



Muscat: No, not true.

Cross-examination resumes

9.41am Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit enters the courtroom. So too does lawyer Marc Sant, who represents today’s witness, Vince Muscat.

Muscat is escorted into the courtroom and takes his seat, adjusting the microphone.

“May I remove my mask, your Honour?” he asks.

The magistrate allows him to do so, and his cross-examination can resume.

Who are the protagonists?

9.37am

• George and Alfred Degiorgio, also known as ic-Ċiniz and il-Fulu, are the men in the dock. The brothers are accused of planting the bomb that killed journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. The pair are represented in court by lawyer William Cuschieri.

• The man testifying is Vincent Muscat, known as il-Koħħu. Muscat also faced charges of having murdered Caruana Galizia but admitted the crime last February, in exchange for a 15-year prison sentence and testimony related to other crimes. His lawyer is Marc Sant.

• Businessman Yorgen Fenech is accused of having bankrolled the assassination and faces charges of complicity in the murder. His compilation of evidence is ongoing in a separate case.

• Taxi driver Melvin Theuma has admitted being the middleman between Fenech and the Degiorgio brothers, hiring the hitmen to carry out the murder. He has been granted a state pardon.

• Robert Agius, known as one of the Ta’ Maksar brothers, and his associate Jamie Vella are accused of supplying the bomb. They are being charged separately.

• Lawyers for the family of Daphne Caruana Galizia are Therese Comodini Cachia and Jason Azzopardi.

• Police inspectors Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra are leading the investigation into the assassination.

Accused in court

9.30am The two men facing charges, George and Alfred Degiorgio, are both in hall 22 together with their lawyer, William Cuschieri. Prosecuting inspector Kurt Zahra is here too. Other parties in the case have yet to arrive.

What happened last time?

9.23am Muscat last testified on Friday, with the session postponed after the Degiorgios' lawyer, William Cuschieri, asked the court for more time to prepare more questions for the witness.

If the defence's cross-examination of Muscat is not done by the end of today's court session, then Muscat will return to court in two days' time, on Friday morning.

Welcome

9.20am Good morning and welcome to this live blog. Vince Muscat returns to the Valletta law courts this morning, to resume his testimony against his co-accused Alfred and George Degiorgio.