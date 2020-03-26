A quarter of world's population is now living under lockdown because of the COVID-pandemic lockdown. We will bring you constant updates throughout the day.

Please refresh for constant updates

A potential €3 billion loss

8.45am Today's Times of Malta reports that Malta stands to lose out on an estimated €3 billion in tourist expenditure due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which would send shockwaves through the entire economy.

You can read Ivan Martin's story here.

Republic Street in Valletta on Wednesday. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

What happened on Wednesday?

Nineteen new cases of COVID-19 were identified, the highest one-day total since Malta first confirmed coronavirus infections earlier this month. Malta has now confirmed 129 cases of the virus.

A 61-year-old coronavirus patient who was the only one in a critical state remains in intensive care though his condition has stabilised.

Social partners unanimously backed a financial stimulus package which the government announced yesterday, though the PN opposition argued that the deal did not go far enough and left entire sectors and tens of thousands of workers on the brink of ruin.

Finance Minister Edward Scicluna said that Malta’s GDP is likely to fall by 10 per cent this year.

You can read our online editor Bertrand Borg's live blog from Wednesday here.

Around the world

8.10am There are an estimated 420,000 COVID-19 cases around the world. A total of 21,297 have fallen victim to it.

Spain recorded more than 700 deaths between Tuesday and Wednesday surpassing China in the global death toll - making the country now second to only Italy.

The US has almost 70,000 confirmed cases and at least 1,050 deaths.

The number of deaths in the UK has risen to 465, out of 9,500 confirmed cases.

Two new testing hubs from today

8.05am Two new novel coronavirus swab testing hubs will open in Malta from Thursday.

The former VIP lounge at the Gozo heliport has been converted into the first coronavirus testing hub in Gozo. Another testing hub will operate from the Luxol Grounds in Pembroke. The testing hub in Ħal Farruġ, which was inaugurated

on March 10, will stay in operation.

The hubs will be open on all days. The Gozo hub will operate from 8am to 2pm while the Pembroke point will operate between 8am and 8pm.

It is important that all those who have symptoms call 111 and not go directly to a hub, the health ministry said.

Good morning

8am The calendar says it's spring time and we should be enjoying the great outdoors. Instead, we saw a deluge of rainfall in the last 24 hours and most of us are cooped up indoors as a result of the coronavirus.