Thursday is day 25 of the general election campaign. We will be reporting the day's political events as they happen.

Live blog

Virtual leaders' debate at Junior College - Fearne replaces Abela

11.45am Chris Fearne has replaced the prime minister at a leaders' debate, being held virtually, with the students of the Junior College.

Abela was busy campaigning in Birżebbuġa. Bernard Grech and Carmel Cacopardo are replying to questions from students.

Young people aged between 16 and 18 are voting for the first time in the general election. That's the age of the students at the college.

Earlier Grech uploaded this video to celebrate St Patrick's Day.

Now Labour is promising to add an ODZ site

11.35am Robert Abela was campaigning in Birżebbuġa on Thursday morning, meeting people at the market and promising to protect them from further industrial development. He promised that Wied Żnuber would not be developed and the land around it would be classified as ODZ. So far it had been the PN that had been promising to extend such zones.

Also campaigning in Birżebbuġa on Thursday morning were candidates and officials of ADPD, who raised concerns of noise pollution from the motorsport racetrack which the bigger political parties are promising to build at nearby Ħal Far.

Hunting for votes

10.45am Another election, and once again we're seeing politicians pandering to the hunting lobby, ignoring the wishes of law-abiding citizens who actually care about the environment.

The Ornis committee has lifted the moratorium on the spring hunting of turtle-doves, and the government is expected to give its blessing (despite being in breach of EU law). We're receiving multiple reports of candidates meeting with hunters.

Meanwhile, this afternoon both Birdlife Malta and the hunters' federation will be giving a press conference.

The environment can be saved without money

10.20am The church's environment commission has made a series of proposals to try to save the little environment left in Malta.

All it needs is laws, plans and policies that require no investment, but crucially based on conflict-free advice.

The commission called for MPs to have a decent salary that reduces their reliance on businessmen and contractors for donations.

Read its statement here.

Another month since Daphne's assassination

9.57am Another month has passed since the car bomb murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in October 2017. Former PN leader Simon Busuttil has tweeted that people should remember it when they cast their vote.

Giving up on politics. Evarist Bartolo gets a dressing down

9.39am Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo has recounted on his Facebook account how he met a man who gave him a dressing down.

"I do not want to vote. I have lost confidence in politicians. Do the few people with lots of money matter more than the many people with little money? Why do you listen to them more than you listen to us? You, politicians, are letting us down, as well as yourselves, when you are dishonest, corrupt, when you put your personal interests before those of the country and the people, when you do not stand up for the weak and when you ignore social justice."

The man told the minister that he no longer cared about politics and was dedicated to voluntary work, distributing food to those who did not have enough to eat.

Bartolo says he asked the man to still use his vote in favour of honest politicians who serve the people and the country and stand up for the weak. He also told him that voting was a duty, as well as a right, achieved through the toil of those who viewed politics as a force of good and in favour of the down-trodden.

And so say all of us.

Strategies without a plan

8.39am In today's Times of Malta political opinion pieces, Ranier Fsani laments the parties' strategies without a plan. A vision, he says, is based on having a sense of constraints, what’s going on around you, what you want to prevent as well as where you’d like to go. It’s based on the trade-offs you’re willing to make.

Brian Decelis, an ADPD candidate, argues, that the electoral system needs to be fine-tuned to ensure that each vote counts and discourages nepotism.

Ray Azzopardi asks a pertinent question. Everyone was delighted when Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that the yacht marina project in Marsascala had been scrapped. Finally, the voice of the people has been heard. But why now, during an election campaign?

Will picnickers endorse the environment minister, like the FKNK have done?

8.24am Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia has announced his ministry has been cleaning out and set up picnic benches and tables at l-Aħrax tal-Mellieħa and il-Miżieb. The statement made no mention of the forthcoming spring hunting season, which will mean restricted access to those areas by picnickers.

A few hours earlier the Ornis Committee voted in favour of lifting the moratorium on the spring hunting of turtle-doves as from this year’s spring hunting season. Will picnickers endorse the environment minister like the hunters have done? Similar clean-up works have been done in Fgura, Salina, and Dwejra along the Victoria Lines.

Good morning - just a week of campaigning left

8.08am Good morning. Just a week of campaigning is left before the general election. The day before polling day - tomorrow week - is officially, a 'day of silence' meant to allow voters to reflect on their electoral choices before casting their ballot the next day. It is an anachronistic rule in the modern age of social media, but it is still on the statute book.