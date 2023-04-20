A Maltese Jesuit priest will be running the London marathon this Sunday wearing a cumbersome fuzzy head-to-toe Womble costume.

Fr Patrick Magro will be in a team of five Maltese who will be taking on the 42.2 km race through the streets of London to raise funds for Jesuit Missions UK, with a particular focus on their education project in South Sudan.

The other members of the team are Sarah Meli, Andrew Meli, Lisa Muscat and Francesca Montalto.

Fr Patrick Magro will run the London marathon wearing this cumbersome head-to-toe Womble costume.

Fr Patrick, the University of Malta's chaplain, has a passion for long-distance running but wearing the 6-kilo contraption would be an added test to his endurance.

“Jesuit Missions London always sponsors very good projects and I am very happy to give my part by running the London Marathon dressed as a Womble! It will be tough but definitely worth it!” Fr Patrick said.

The London Marathon is known for its festive atmosphere and a huge array of costumes, many of them aimed to spread awareness and to raise funds for good causes.

The Jesuit Missions team is focusing on education in South Sudan, the world's newest yet poorest country where only half of the teachers themselves have completed secondary school.

Fr Patrick was rector of St Aloysius College for 10 years and also served as Jesuit Provincial.

Secure online donations may be made here: https://www.justgiving.com/team/teammalta