An elderly man died when he found himself in difficulties while swimming at St Thomas Bay, Marsascala, late on Tuesday afternoon.

The police said the incident happened at 6pm.

The man, 80, of Zejtun, was recovered from the water by members of the Civil Protection Department, but he was dead on site.

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace is holding an inquiry.

Gozo accident

The police also reported that a Spanish girl, 9, was seriously injured when she fell through a glass door at a house in Xagħra, Gozo.

The accident happened at about 6.30pm in Triq Ġużeppi Bajada.

She was assisted by an ambulance team and rushed to Gozo hospital in a serious condition. Magistrate Brigitte Sultana is holding an inquiry.