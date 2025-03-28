Efficiency, transparency, and automation are reshaping the superyacht industry. In collaboration with a major player in the superyacht sector, iMovo has deployed an AI-powered, low-code procurement solution to streamline financial operations aboard M/Y Vibrant Curiosity, a 280-foot superyacht owned by the WÜRTH family.

With a multinational crew managing procurement across hundreds of global suppliers, M/Y Vibrant Curiosity’s traditional, manual finance processes were complex, inefficient, and costly. Governance and auditing requirements further complicated operations, leading to disruptions and increased administrative burdens.

To solve these challenges, iMovo implemented a Microsoft AI-Powered Procurement Solution, leveraging Power Apps, Power Automate, and Copilot to drive efficiency and compliance. The result? A fully digitalised, automated finance process that has transformed the way the super yacht’s crew manages procurement.

Key benefits

AI-Powered Document Processing: Reduced approval times from weeks to minutes.

Enhanced Security & Governance: Multi-user flexibility supports seamless crew rotations.

Automated Approvals: Integrated notifications and approvals speed up decision-making.

Compliance & Auditability: Every transaction is fully traceable and locked once approved.

Cost & Sustainability Gains: Paperwork elimination and automation drive operational savings.

A game-changer for M/Y Vibrant Curiosity

With improved communication between ship and shore, reduced paperwork, and streamlined procurement, this solution is redefining operational excellence.

"The procurement app has already improved our operations and reduced paperwork significantly. I believe that once we are finished with the final changes and adjustments, it will be a great tool to be used not only for our original goal of going paperless but also for budget planning." – Procurement Member, at Vibrant Curiosity.

By embracing AI-driven automation, superyachts and financial enterprises can optimise financial operations while enhancing compliance and sustainability.

To learn more about how iMovo can transform your procurement processes, contact us today on info@imovo.com.