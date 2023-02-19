MAPFRE has been ranked for yet another year among the world’s leading companies in sustainability. It has been included for the fourth consecutive year in the Sustainable Yearbook 2023, a prestigious annual publication by S&P Global that selects the companies most committed to society and the planet.

To be included as a member of the yearbook, companies must achieve a score that is 15 per cent higher in sustainability performance than the rest of the industry, as well as achieve results that are at the same level as the top 30 per cent of companies in their industry in terms of environmental, social and governance performance.

In its 19th edition, S&P, a company specialised in the publication of reports and analysis on financial research, analysed 7,800 companies from 61 sectors, out of which 708 companies were selected.

Among those selected are 30 Spanish companies, seven more than in 2022, of which MAPFRE is the only insurance company.

The company received 81 points out of 100 in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), published in December 2022. The score is a six-point improvement over the last four years and higher than the average for the insurance industry (33/100). MAPFRE also achieved a score of 100/100 (out of 100) in tax strategy, environmental reporting, social reporting, financial inclusion and customer relationship management, out of a total of 22 criteria.

The insurance company is part of FTSE4Good, the sustainability stock market index created by the London Stock Exchange, where it has a score that is above the insurance industry average in environmental, social and governance criteria, as well as the Net-Zero Insurance Alliance (NZIA) and the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index 2023, where it is the only Spanish insurance company.

MAPFRE continues to implement its sustainability plan 2022-2024, an ambitious project that includes more than 20 objectives that address social and environmental challenges, with demanding commitments, ESG services and products, and corporate governance that acts ethically and transparently.

This plan enables the company to live up to #PlayingOurPart, the group’s people-focused, action-based sustainability claim which represents the thousands of gestures that add up to the common objective of contributing to a fairer, more prosperous and inclusive world.

www.mapfre.com