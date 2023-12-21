The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra will be reinstating principal conductor Maestro Sergey Smbatyan to his former position after he was cleared in Armenia of alleged fraud.

Sergey Smbatyan was suspended from his role in the orchestra in July after international media reported that he and his father - a former Armenian ambassador to Israel - were arrested on charges related to real estate fraud in their native Armenia.

In a statement, Smbatyan’s lawyers last month said that the Armenian prosecutor’s office had decided to stop pursuing the charges against him.

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra said it looks forward to continuing its mission with enhanced vigour as Malta’s foremost musical institution.