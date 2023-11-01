The proverb 'charity begins at home' implies taking care of the needs of people close to you before you start to help others, but we would like to put a spin on this popular proverb with ‘home’ meaning not just the building you live in but the whole country … home is Malta.

Nestlé Malta believes that helping the community and finding a variety of ways to come together to help each other is one of the paths to making the world a better place. For this reason, Nestlé Malta is proud to announce a fourth consecutive year of its popular Clothes Collection Drive.

Nestlé Malta is extending their support to the local community as part of their strategy to promote corporate social responsibility (CSR). Previous editions of this initiative have been highly successful thanks to the impressive participation of the public!

Nestlé Malta is proud to announce a fourth consecutive year of its popular Clothes Collection Drive.

This year’s charity drive has two key differences: the charity drive will start earlier than previous years, from Monday, November 13, 2023 and run for four weeks; and it will be refocussed to collect what the local NGOs need and that is MEN’s clothes!

Those who are interested in contributing to this cause are encouraged to donate only men’s clothes which are clean, pre-loved and in good condition. Other clothes can sadly not be accepted. These items can be dropped off at the Nestlé Consumer Centre in Lija, no later than Monday, December 11, 2023, during opening hours: Monday to Thursday 8am till 3pm and Friday to Saturday from 9am till 12pm.

“The past editions of our Clothes Collection Drive have been really well received by the public and once again, we are aiming to amplify our efforts to bring positive change in our society,” said Anita Olton, Corporate Communications Manager.

The men’s clothes collected this year, will be donated to NGO partners Inspire and MSPCA, both of which have charity shops around Malta, helping those less fortunate. Nestlé Malta also commits to donating food products to the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation in conjunction with this initiative.