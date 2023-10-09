Breakwater Investments Ltd, a subsidiary of Hili Ventures which specialises in engineering, shipping and logistics and oil and gas operations across continents, has appointed Brano Kollar as its new chief executive officer.

Formerly known as HV Marine, Breakwater Investments has undergone a transformation consolidating Hili Ventures’ shipping and logistics, engineering, and oil and gas companies under one umbrella brand. Established as a start-up in 2019, HV Marine was the holding company for Malta-based Motherwell Bridge Industries and Techniplus in Morocco, both leaders in the provision of customised engineering services.

Earlier this year, following the acquisition of Hili Logistics Ltd, a holding company comprising ALLcom (based in Poland), Carmelo Caruana Company (based in Malta) and STS Marine Solutions (based in the UK), HV Marine rebranded to become Breakwater Investments.

Brano and his team will continue to steer the group in charting its new course

The organisation employs more than 230 people and is expected to reach over €35 million in turnover this year.

A new board of directors has been appointed, bringing together industry veterans to support the company’s growth. Ann Fenech, partner at Fenech & Fenech Advocates and president of the Comité Maritime International; Alex Montebello, Malta Freeport Terminals CEO and vice chairperson of the Malta Maritime Forum; and Michael Gatt, former CEO of Atlas Insurance PCC Limited, will serve as independent non-executive directors. They are joined by Melo Hili, Annabel Hili and Dorian Desira from Hili Ventures.

On welcoming the new CEO, Archie Bethel, chairman of Hili Ventures, said: “Breakwater Investments is more than a name change; it symbolises our commitment to driving growth in these industries, fuelling innovation and expanding on our delivery of first-class services. As we celebrate our 100-year maritime legacy, Brano and his team will continue to steer the group in charting its new course.”

CEO Brano brings with him valuable international experience, having held various leadership roles across Africa, the Middle East and Asia at Aggreko UK for over 15 years. His expertise in international sales, marketing and logistics will be instrumental in furthering Breakwater Investments’ strategy, the company said.