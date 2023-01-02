A year has passed since the murder of Paulina Dembska, which sent shockwaves throughout the country, and left her family in a silence they describe as "heartbreaking" and "full of pain".

Monday marks the first anniversary of the brutal killing of the 29-year-old Polish student whose lifeless body was found at the Independence Gardens in Sliema.

In a tribute printed in Times of Malta, Dembska's parents say it has been a year since "you haven't called us, it's been a year since you haven't written to us or visited us".

"It's one year of heartbreaking silence! This silence is full of pain, tears, but also beautiful memories with you," they wrote.

"You taught us what sincerity, true love, generosity, the importance of helping and empathy are. You were and still are a good listener. Thank you for all the time with us. We miss you so much."

Dembska was raped and killed early in the morning. Abner Aquilina, 21, was charged with murder, the case is ongoing and the suspect denies all charges.

The murder horrified the nation and, following countless protests and mounting pressure by women’s rights groups, Malta introduced the concept of femicide to the criminal code in June.

Paulina Dembska was raped and killed early in the morning of January 2 last year.

'Outrage, anger and a reality check on the prevalence of misogyny'

According to the founder of the Women's Rights Foundation, Lara Dimitrijevic, her murder was followed by a period of “outrage, anger and a reality check on the prevalence of misogyny”.

“Paulina’s brutal killing shocked the country and what ensued was outrage, anger and a reality check on the prevalence of misogyny,” Dimitrijevic told Times of Malta.

Dimitrijevic said that while the introduction of femicide to the law was a move in the right direction, it is not enough.

Following Dembska’s death, two other women were murdered.

Rita Ellul was found dead in an apartment in Għajnsielem in February. Her partner, Lawrence Abina, has been charged with the murder.

Bernice Cassar, a mother of two, was shot dead in November. Her estranged husband, Roderick, has been charged with her murder and also faces criminal charges for domestic violence.

It is time to address the root of the problem by tackling gender inequality and gender stereotyping - Lara Dimitrijevic

“The murder of Rita reaffirmed that not enough is being done and Bernice’s killing was a spectacular answer to how the system is still strife with misogyny and victim blaming,” Dimitrijevic said.

Malta needs an overhaul in the justice system, including the police’s attitude towards intimate partner violence and violence against women.

“It remains unacceptable that, following Bernice’s killing, victims seeking police protection are asked if they wish to make a report and if they do they have to return to their aggressors because the case will be heard in 2024,” she added.

It is time to address the root of the problem by tackling gender inequality and gender stereotyping and that this can only be done with proper political commitment and investment in long-term measures, Dimitrijevic said.

The anniversary will be marked on Monday evening with mass said at 6.30pm at St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, followed by a walk to Independence Gardens. Those attending have been asked to take a candle.