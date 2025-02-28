Looking to break away from the usual boardroom setting for your next corporate event? The Eden offers an unparalleled experience that blends entertainment, team bonding, and exceptional service to create an unforgettable corporate gathering. Whether you're planning a team-building event, a company celebration, or a networking night, The Eden is the ultimate venue for a dynamic and engaging experience.

Why choose The Eden for your corporate event?

At The Eden, we specialize in crafting bespoke corporate events that cater to your specific needs and budget. Spanning across three vibrant floors and offering a diverse range of activities, we provide the perfect setting for fostering team collaboration, boosting morale, and ensuring an unforgettable time for everyone. Our dedicated event hosts will take care of all the details, ensuring a seamless experience from start to finish. You’ll create unforgettable memories that will stay with you long after the event is over.

Planning a corporate event has never been easier.

Exciting activities to strengthen team spirit

Corporate events at The Eden are anything but ordinary. Your team can immerse themselves in a variety of interactive activities designed to promote teamwork and problem-solving, including:

Superbowl – Take on your colleagues in an exciting game of bowling or duckpin bowling, perfect for friendly competition and team bonding.

XP Arcade – An entertaining way to bring out some friendly competition, featuring over 100 arcade machines to enjoy.

Delta Strike – Test your team’s strategy and communication skills in an adrenaline-pumping game of laser tag.

X-Cube – Challenge your problem-solving abilities in one of several digital escape room experiences with different levels of difficulty.

Bay Karaoke – Unleash your inner rockstar in a private karaoke room and enjoy a relaxed, lively atmosphere.

Dart Club – Test your precision and focus with an interactive and immersive AR darts experience.

Tailor-made corporate packages

We offer a variety of corporate packages to suit different group sizes and preferences. Whether you want a combination of games, dining, and entertainment, or a fully customised experience, our team will ensure your event is perfectly executed. Our packages include options for small teams of 12 up to large groups of over 70, with the flexibility to book out the entire venue for exclusive events for even bigger groups.

Savour delicious food and drinks

No corporate event is complete without great food and drinks. The Eden offers a range of dining options, from shared platters and grazing tables to sit-down meals and buffet experiences. Complement your event with a selection of beverages, including beer towers, cocktail pitchers, and premium wines, ensuring your team stays refreshed and energised throughout the experience.

A hassle-free planning experience

Planning a corporate event has never been easier. Our dedicated team will work closely with you to ensure every detail aligns with your vision. From activity selection to catering and event logistics, we take the stress out of organising, allowing you to focus on enjoying the moment with your colleagues.

Book your corporate event today

Your next corporate gathering at The Eden will be an experience to remember. To inquire about our corporate packages and availability, visit us here or contact us directly at corporate@theeden.mt or +356 23 710 466.

Transform your corporate event into an exciting and memorable occasion – only at The Eden!