Betty Bugeja, of Victoria, is creating gifts out of recyclable material, the proceeds of which go for Ta’ Pinu sanctuary.

Among the items on sale are crocheted flowers and and images of the Holy Virgin Mary and Karmni Grima. Besides being a souvenir, they are a great decoration for homes and offices.

The items are available to view at Ta’ Pinu souvenir shop, which is run by Liliana Apap. Bugeja helps in the running of the sanctuary and is responsible for the live transmission of Masses from Ta’ Pinu.

Apap says the gifts are unique, made from 100 per cent recycled material. The last item created by Bugeja was a crocheted rose in a pot with a butterfly resting on the rose, Apap said.

Bugeja says she is encouraged to continue with her hobby by the great support given by sanctuary rector Gerard Buhagiar and Apap who is always there to give her help and courage.