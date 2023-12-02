Almost 20 different winners went home with prizes and recognition following the Premju tal-Arti award ceremony held at the Teatru Manoel on Friday.
The award for best theatre production went to Saydon Studio’s It-Teatru tal-Miskin, with its founder Luke Saydon also winning the creative practitioner award.
Frida – My two accidents was named best dance production, capping a memorable night for the Moveo Dance Company which was also won an award for best creative and innovative enterprise.
William Smith’s album Nomad was named best music production while Joseph Smith and Therese Debono’s Spaces in Suspension took home the prize for best visual art production.
Singer Doreen Galea was given a lifetime achievement award.
Premju għall-Arti is a celebration of the main achievements of the Maltese cultural and creative industries, awarding excellence in the field of culture and the arts. It is organised by Arts Council Malta.
The sixth edition of the prize saw the public vote contribute 25 per cent to the vote in four categories: Best Work for Young Audiences; Best Project in the Community; Best International Achievement: and Best Creative and Innovative Enterprise. Around 3,500 public votes were received.
In total, there were 150 eligible nominations, with those whittled down to five shortlisted finalists in each category.
Arts Council Malta executive chairperson Albert Marshall congratualated the winners, as did Culture Minister Owen Bonnici.
Full list of Premju tal-Arti winners
Best work for young audiencesShakeshorts - Chris Dingli
Best project in the community(B') Saħħtek - MCAST
Best artistic programme or season 2021-2022Teatru Malta season - Teatru Malta
Best artistic programme or season 2022-2023Spazju Kreattiv programme - Spazju Kreattiv
Best Production - theatreIt-Teatru tal-Miskin - Saydon Studio
Best Production - danceFrida - My two accidents - Moveo Dance Company
Best Production - visual artSpaces in Suspension - Joseph Smith and Therese Debono
Best Production - multidisciplinaryDecadence, Now - City of Art
Best Production - MusicNomad - William Smith
Best creative and innovative enterpriseMoveo Dance Company
Young creative practitioner AwardAnn-Marie Buckle
Creative practitioner AwardLuke Saydon
Best international achievement Urban Fabric - Open Square Collective
Award for national artistic excellence Il-Qfil u l-Ħelsien Skont Manwel Dimech - Teatru Malta
Lifetime achievement awardDoreen Galea
Honour for cultural promoters Dame Janatha Stubbs
Honour for artistic legacy Ħaġar