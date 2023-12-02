Almost 20 different winners went home with prizes and recognition following the Premju tal-Arti award ceremony held at the Teatru Manoel on Friday.

The award for best theatre production went to Saydon Studio’s It-Teatru tal-Miskin, with its founder Luke Saydon also winning the creative practitioner award.

Frida – My two accidents was named best dance production, capping a memorable night for the Moveo Dance Company which was also won an award for best creative and innovative enterprise.

William Smith’s album Nomad was named best music production while Joseph Smith and Therese Debono’s Spaces in Suspension took home the prize for best visual art production.

Singer Doreen Galea was given a lifetime achievement award.

Premju għall-Arti is a celebration of the main achievements of the Maltese cultural and creative industries, awarding excellence in the field of culture and the arts. It is organised by Arts Council Malta.

The sixth edition of the prize saw the public vote contribute 25 per cent to the vote in four categories: Best Work for Young Audiences; Best Project in the Community; Best International Achievement: and Best Creative and Innovative Enterprise. Around 3,500 public votes were received.

In total, there were 150 eligible nominations, with those whittled down to five shortlisted finalists in each category.

Arts Council Malta executive chairperson Albert Marshall congratualated the winners, as did Culture Minister Owen Bonnici.

Full list of Premju tal-Arti winners

Best work for young audiencesShakeshorts - Chris Dingli

Best project in the community(B') Saħħtek - MCAST

Best artistic programme or season 2021-2022Teatru Malta season - Teatru Malta

Best artistic programme or season 2022-2023Spazju Kreattiv programme - Spazju Kreattiv

Best Production - theatreIt-Teatru tal-Miskin - Saydon Studio

Best Production - danceFrida - My two accidents - Moveo Dance Company

Best Production - visual artSpaces in Suspension - Joseph Smith and Therese Debono

Best Production - multidisciplinaryDecadence, Now - City of Art

Best Production - MusicNomad - William Smith

Best creative and innovative enterpriseMoveo Dance Company

Young creative practitioner AwardAnn-Marie Buckle

Creative practitioner AwardLuke Saydon

Best international achievement Urban Fabric - Open Square Collective

Award for national artistic excellence Il-Qfil u l-Ħelsien Skont Manwel Dimech - Teatru Malta

Lifetime achievement awardDoreen Galea

Honour for cultural promoters Dame Janatha Stubbs

Honour for artistic legacy Ħaġar