These are the leading stories making front-page headlines in local newspapers this Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with news of a shocking court case in which six children robbed another at knifepoint and then assaulted him.

The newspaper also reports on the environmental regulator’s decision to waive an environmental impact assessment requirement for an emergency power plant to be built.

The Malta Independent gives prominence to Caritas feedback to a drug reform plan, highlighting the association’s warning that increasing drug court limits would bump up the risk of trafficking.

The newspaper also gives prominence to the request made to a court for Jeremie Camilleri to be sentenced to 37 years in prison for the murder of Pelin Kaya. Camilleri switched his plea to guilty after striking a deal with prosecutors.

L-Orizzont leads with the Central Bank revising upwards its GDP growth projections for Malta’s economy. It also writes that farmers are poised to hold another demonstration on Thursday.

In-Nazzjon writes that Robert Abela has stopped short of denying that Mosta’s mayor is facing a criminal investigation. It also gives prominence to a PN push for police to investigate a Transport Malta decision to purchase faulty RHIBs, and a woman’s testimony about the challenges of making ends meet when faced with rising food costs.