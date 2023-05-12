The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with news that Yorgen Fenech has been summoned to appear before parliament's Public Accounts Committee on May 23 to answer questions about the Electrogas power station deal.

Separately the newspaper reports that Prime Minister Robert Abela has questioned whether the judiciary is applying sentences that reflect the gravity of the outcomes of traffic accidents.

The Malta Independent meanwhile leads with Abela's comments "indicating" the government has no intention of imposing harsher penalties on those who cause traffic casualties.

The newspaper also reports that the Naxxar local council is still waiting for a promised national plan for caravans.

In-Nazzjon leads with an article about music star Shakira standing trial for allegations of tax fraud through a Maltese company.

The newspaper also reports that the EU regulation establishing the social climate fund - an €86.7 billion social assistance package spearheaded by Maltese MEP David Casa intended to help businesses and households from the effects of climate transition - has been formally concluded with a signing ceremony by top EU representatives.

L-orizzont meanwhile publishes comments by Abela who on Thursday said the public service could be a pioneer for change in the digital and environmental sectors.

Separately the newspaper reports that the GWU has helped bring about better working conditions for healthcare workers.