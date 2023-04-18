The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta leads with Air Malta chair David Curmi confirming that Malta will have a new national airline by the end of the year, following reports that the EU is expected to deny Malta's request to inject €300 million in state aid to save the faltering airline.

The newspaper also reports on how a dog breeder, whose pit bulls mauled his 95-year-old grandmother to death two years ago, was attacked by his own dogs and left bleeding in the street.

The Malta Independent leads with BirdLife Malta losing its legal battle to prevent the spring hunting season for quail from opening, with Judge Giovanni Grixti revoking the injunction that had been previously provisionally upheld.

Separately, the newspaper also quotes Education Minister Clifton Grima saying that a promised wage increase for teachers and educators is subject to ongoing discussions.

l-orrizont's leading story is that a woman who was one of 16 people who died in an apartment block fire in Deira, Dubai, on Sunday was in the process of relocating to Malta.

The newspaper also quotes former prime minister Joseph Muscat as saying that the Labour party must remain the voice of the majority and the minority, during the party's annual general conference.

In-Nazzjon leads with the government opposing a request made by the PN in parliament to discuss opening a public inquiry into the construction death of Jean Paul Sofia. The PN made the request after Sofia's mother, Isabelle Bonnici, waited outside the parliament building on Monday and handed MPs a letter pleading with them to open an inquiry into her son's death.

The newspaper also reports that so far Prime Minister Robert Abela has not denied allegations made in a new book that concluded that police officers tasked with investigating money laundering at Pilatus Bank were searching for reasons not to justify not pursuing the prosecution of top bank officials.

Quoting sources, it adds that an alleged "connection" between Abela and the Pilatus scandal is set to be discussed in a cabinet meeting today.