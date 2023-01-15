The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that outgoing Ombudsman Anthony Mifsud has called for changes to the law to stop parliament’s “lack of respect” towards his office, after it ignored all the investigations he tabled in the last three years.

The newspaper also reports that only half of Maltese women who participated in a local study said their pregnancy was planned.

MaltaToday says the government is bracing for the fallout from a court sentence in the Vitals/Steward Healthcare case which could also mean an unprecedented payment of €100m to Steward. The newspaper also says the Planning Authority wants a social impact assessment into plans for an airstrip in Gozo.

The Malta Independent on Sunday quotes Foreign Minister Ian Borg saying Malta's neutrality should not stop the country from condemning Russia's actions in Ukraine. The newspaper also quotes the Consumer Association saying outlets cannot charge deposit fees while keeping beverage bottles.

It-Torċa has a full front page picture of Robert Abela, and praises him for leading the government wisely, three years since his appointment.

Il-Mument says Abela's insistence on being the one to nominate the Standards Commissioner shows he wants to protect himself and his friends. It also complains of a breach of privacy after several complaints about officials opening garbage bags left in the streets.

KullĦadd harks back to what it says was the real situation of out-of-stock medicines, under the PN government pre-2013. It also says Prime Minister Robert Abela has had three years of success at the helm despite rough seas.

Illum says people are getting used to the new waste collection schedule and according to Wastserv, progress is waste collection is already being noticed.