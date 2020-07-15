Tributes have been paid to a former bus driver who was killed in a traffic accident in Paola.

Edwin Lopez, was on a motorbike involved in a collision with a Land Rover on Tuesday afternoon.

His friends described him as “a real gentleman” and a “great driver” .

"This is such sad news. I knew him, a very kind person, always respectful and polite,” one friend wrote on Facebook.

The Malta Public Transport also expressed its condolences with his family: “We are very sad to hear about the tragic death of Mr Edwin Lopez, a former employee, who was one of our bus drivers until July 2019.

"We offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

The 48-year-old Filipino national, who lived in St Paul’s Bay, was driving a Honda motorbike on Triq l-Irvellijiet 1958 on Tuesday afternoon when he was involved in a crash with a Land Rover Discovery driven by a 37-year-old Maltese man from Paola.

Police and emergency services were immediately called to the scene and the motorcyclist was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

However, he unfortunately died a short while later.

The fatal crash was the second major collision involving a motorbike in Paola on Tuesday.

It follows a spate of fatal accidents involving motorbikes in Malta.