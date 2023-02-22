Two motorcyclists were grievously injured in two separate traffic accidents between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The police said a 31-year-old Għargħur man was grievously injured in a traffic accident on Triq Pantar, Lija, at 1.30pm on Tuesday.

The accident involved the man, who was riding a Honda NSC110, and a 28-year-old man from Qrendi driving and Isuzu Elf.

In a separate accident on Wednesday at 6am, a 26-year-old motorcyclist from Paola was injured on Triq il-Wied ta’ L-Imsida.

The police said the accident involved the man, who was driving a Super Soco TCMax and a 59-year-old from Qrendi driving a Toyota Yaris.

Police investigations are ongoing.