Two motorcyclists were grievously injured in two separate traffic accidents between Tuesday and Wednesday.
The police said a 31-year-old Għargħur man was grievously injured in a traffic accident on Triq Pantar, Lija, at 1.30pm on Tuesday.
The accident involved the man, who was riding a Honda NSC110, and a 28-year-old man from Qrendi driving and Isuzu Elf.
In a separate accident on Wednesday at 6am, a 26-year-old motorcyclist from Paola was injured on Triq il-Wied ta’ L-Imsida.
The police said the accident involved the man, who was driving a Super Soco TCMax and a 59-year-old from Qrendi driving a Toyota Yaris.
Police investigations are ongoing.
