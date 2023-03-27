Unemployment was stable at 3% in February, the same as in January.

Data published by the National Statistics Office shows that 8,977 were looking for a job in February.

The unemployment rate for men was 3.1 per cent in February while the rate for women stood at 2.9 per cent. The youth unemployment rate (persons aged 15 to 24) was 9.7 per cent while the rate for those between 25 and 74 years stood at 2.3 per cent.