The sum of €2,680 was raised during a walk in aid of Puttinu Cares, organised by the Gozo Ministry.

Around 250 people took part, including workers from various Gozitan directorates and students from Sir Arturo Mercieca primary school, Gozo College Middle school and Sir MA Refalo Sixth Form.

The walk started from St Francis Square in Victoria to the Ta’ Pinu sanctuary, where Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma celebrated mass for the participants.

Leading the walk were members of the police force and health workers.