Malta’s Got Talent winner Kyran Bonello fulfilled one of his dreams on Wednesday morning when he met and sang for Pope Francis.

The devoted 14-year-old was among hundreds who attended this morning’s gathering at St Peter’s Square, Vatican City and had an emotional and touching moment when he sang the hymn ‘Panis Angelicus’ to the Pope.

In a short video uploaded by Malta’s Got Talent, Kyran and the Pope are facing each other.

An emotional Kyran is seen singing and the Pope is captured blessing him.

“He was very emotional and excited his dream has come true,” his mother, Graziella told Times of Malta.

Last month, Kyran won Malta’s second edition of Malta’s Got Talent when he won with his performance of Ennio Morricone’s Nella Fantasia.

Kyran had thanked all those who believed in him, and dedicated his win to the people, giving a special mention to his fellow altar boys at St Helena's Basilica in Birkirkara.

"During the competition, Kyran expressed his wish to meet the Pope," she said.

During his first performance, Kyran expressed his wish of becoming a priest and following his passion for religion.

"The producers Greatt Co Ltd contacted the Archbishop of Malta and made the necessary arrangements, and the trip was organised by Greatt in collaboration with Rocs Group."

Last year Pope Francis arrived in Malta for a highly anticipated two-day trip to the island.

He was in Malta on April 2-4, for a trip that had been repeatedly rescheduled due to the pandemic. He visited Gozo and the migrant community in Ħal Far and said Mass on the Granaries in Floriana.