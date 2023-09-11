ARTS

EuroPride Valletta 2023

EuroPride Valletta 2023 runs until September 17 with various talks, exhibitions, plays, concerts, drag and cabaret shows and more.

For all the details and updates, visit europride2023.mt and EuroPride's Facebook page. Here are some highlights:

Music

Kor Kwir

Malta’s first queer community choir is performing in Triton Square, Valletta, on September 12 at 9pm.

The choir, led by Luke Saydon, will perform uplifting anthems to heartfelt ballads, with music arrangements by Matteo Depares. Attendance is for free.

Members of Kor Kwir during the opening of EuroPride Valletta 2023. Photo: Facebook/Saydon Studio

The Classical Shift

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra is celebrating diversity with a concert led by the Dutch conductor Ali Groen at the Manoel Theatre on September 14 at 8pm.

The programme includes works by Handel, Lully, Britten, Boulogne, Price, Bernstein, Humperdink, Tchaikovsky, Saint-Saëns and Herman. Tenor Cliff Zammit Stevens will also perform.

For tickets, visit teatrumanoel.com.mt.

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra will perform music by queer composers at the Manoel on September 14. Photo: Facebook/MPO

Eurovision Night

The star-studded event at Triton Square on September 15 will feature past Eurovision winners Conchita Wurst, Katrina, formerly known as Katrina and The Waves, and Lithuania’s The Roop.

Local Eurovision stars Fabrizio Faniello, Chiara and Claudia Faniello will also take part.

Entrance is free.

Former Eurovision winner Conchita Wurst is among the performers in Eurovision Night on September 15. Photo:

The EuroPride Concert

The EuroPride Concert will be held after the Pride March at the Granaries in Floriana on September 16. The headlining act is international pop star Christina Aguilera. Also performing are Greek singer Katerina Stikoudi, Queenz and local acts Ira Losco, Emma Muscat and The Travellers. The concert starts at 7.30pm. The event is free but booking is required via showshappening.com.

Among other events, there will also be an evening of queer music and litera­ture by queer composers, titled Queer Notions, at Spazju Kreattiv on September 12, and concerts in Triton Square by Aidan on September 13 and Glen and Amber on September 14.

Ira Losco is among the local acts performing at The EuroPride Concert on September 16. Photo: Kris Micallef

Theatre

Polyester Princess

The interdisciplinary queer show is bringing visual art, film and theatre together at the Spazju Kreattiv theatre on September 14, 15 and 17.

The show explores body dysmorphia through writer and performer Elliot Ditton’s lived experience combined with fami­liar fairy tale tropes. Through live video mixing, it will involve the audience in the creation process and invite viewers into the artist’s mind.

Directed by Vikesh Godhwani, the performance is certified 16+. For tickets, log on to kreattivita.org.

Behind the scenes of Polyster Princess, being staged at Spazju Kreattiv on September 15, 16 and 17. Photo: Facebook/Spazju Kreattiv

Aura, A Musical in the Dark

Teatru Malta is presenting a new queer musical experience set in complete darkness at Esplora’s Planetarium in Kalkara from September 12 to 15 at 11am and 7pm.

The multi-sensory show will take the audience on a journey to Aura, a magical island where anything is possible. The protagonist is Lù, who navigates her biggest adventure yet with her two dads.

The project, certified PG, features an original concept and script by Vikesh Godhwani and Marta Vella, music and lyrics by Luke Saydon, and sound design by Matteo Depares.

It is being held in co-production with Esplora for EuroPride, and is supported by Arts Council Malta. Tickets are available from showshappening.com.

Dance

The Other Door

Moveo Dance Company is presenting a performance choreo­graphed by Dorian Mallia at the Valletta Campus Theatre on September 12 and 13.

The Other Door, certified 16, aims to challenge conventional societal constructs and open up alternative possibilities that are often disregarded or condemned. Entrance is free but one has to register here.

One can also make a donation towards Allied Rainbow Communities in the process.

A poster for Moveo's The Other Door, being performed at the Valletta Campus Theatre on September 13. Photo: Facebook

MUSIC

Stage and Proms on the Sea

The Gozo Youth Wind Band (GYWB) within the Gozo Youth Wind Band & Orchestra is presenting the eighth edition of the concert on September 11.

The evening, reminiscent of London West-End shows and the BBC Proms Final Night, will feature pop singers Sarah Bonnici and Ludwig Galea. Special light effects will complement the evening.

The audience will be able to enjoy the show for free on the promenade around the Mġarr Marina. A special designated seated VIP area will also be available for patrons to enjoy the evening with a dinner.

For more information, visit the Facebook page of the Gozo Youth Wind Band & Orchestra.

Voices of Great Britain

The Malta Society of Arts in Valletta is hosting a concert dedicated to British music on September 13 at 7pm.Tenor David Won and pianist Milica Lawrence will perform.

For more information and tickets, visit artsmalta.org.

Venti Music Fest

Qormi is hosting a free concert on September 16, headlined by Ivan Grech and his band and supported by Amber and Kersten Graham.

The performances at the Grandmaster’s Lodge start at 8pm. Visit the event’s Facebook page for more information.

Ivan Grech and his band are headlining the Venti Music Festival in Qormi on September 16. Photo: Facebook

Liquid Spirit Boutique Festival Gozo

UK heavyweight DJs playing house, soul, disco and old school anthems are heading to Gozo from September 15 to 18.

Liquid Spirit Boutique Festival Gozo will be headlined by DJ David Bailey, Neil Pierce, Ronnie Herel, Sy Sez and The Journey Men. Events will be held at various venues, including Villa Fiorita, Club Paradiso and Il-Qolla l-Bajda, besides various boat parties.

For more information and tickets, visit https://gozointhehouse.com/liquid-spirit-festival-gozo/.

THEATRE

Into the Woods Jr

The poster for Into the Woods Jr

Stephen Sondheim’s and James Lapine’s fairy tale is coming to life in this adaptation of their Tony Award-winning musical at the Villa Rundle Gardens amphitheatre in Victoria on September 13 at 7.30pm.

The musical features various fairy tale characters in a lyrically rich retelling of the classic Brothers Grimm fables. It centres on a baker and his wife who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the king’s festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse and end up changed forever.

Taking part are the Chorus Urbanus Junior Choir led by choir mistress Maureen Zerafa and under the artistic director Jamie Camilleri.

The event, produced by Beta Entertainment Theatre Academy and Chorus Urbanus Productions, is free but booking is required on 9948 6391.

FILM

EUNIC Malta Film Festival

The third edition of the EUNIC Malta Film Festival is being held in collaboration with EuroPride Valletta 2023 at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta until September 15.

EUNIC is the European network of cultural institutes and embassies engaging in cultural relations, bringing to life cultural collaborations in more than 100 countries worldwide with a network of 136 clusters. The EUNIC Malta Cluster was launched in July 2021 and the first EUNIC Malta Film Festival was held in November 2021.

Eleven members and partners are taking part in this year’s event: the embassies of Austria, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Spain, as well as the Alliance Française, Arts Council Malta, the British Council, the European Commission Representation and the Istituto Italiano di Cultura.

The 10 screenings carry the theme of EuroPride Valletta 2023, ‘Equality from the Heart’.

These include Kokon (Germany), The Law of Love (Czech Republic), Breaking the Ice (Austria), El Houb (The Netherlands) and And Then We Danced (EU Representation in Malta).

A number of short films will also be shown. Entrance is free but booking is required from kreattivita.org.

Disney’s 100th anniversary celebration

KRS Releasing Ltd, in collaboration with The Walt Disney Company and in partnership with the local cinemas, is celebrating Disney’s 100th anniversary with a programme of films this summer.

These include classic, groundbreaking Disney films selected from almost every decade of the centenary such as the original animated versions of Snow White, Bambi and The Jungle Book.

One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961) is being shown until September 14. It will be followed by The Jungle Book (1967) from September 15 to 21.

For more information, visit the KRS Releasing Facebook page.

The event's poster

MISCELLANEOUS

170th birthday of Ġużè Muscat Azzopardi

Ġużè Muscat Azzopardi (1853-1927)

The Qormi local council is holding a musico-literary soirée, under the patronage of President George Vella, to commemorate the 170th birthday of author, poet, critic and politician Ġużè Muscat Azzopardi on September 12.

The programme includes a feature named Il-Vjaġġ ta’ Ħajtu (His Life’s Journey), written and produced by Qormi councillor Doris Zammit and readings from the literary works of Muscat Azzopardi. The Gozitan folk group Ta’ Verna will also take part.

The soirée is being held in Misraħ il-Kittieba (Writer’s Square), Qormi, at 7pm. Everyone is invited.

Qala International Folk Festival

The 16th edition of the festival is taking place in St Joseph Square, Qala, on September 15, 16 and 17 from 8pm onwards.

The event celebrates traditional music, costumes, food and entertainment from various cultures. It also includes workshops, cultural exchanges and a marketplace for traditional crafts.

Entrance is free.

Festa Għeneb

Siġġiewi is celebrating the harvesting of grapes from its vineyards in St Nicholas Square on September 16 and 17 from 6pm onwards.

This year’s event will feature a traditional grape garden in a large stone basin built in St Nicholas Square, a wine competition, a display and sale of a large variety of grapes and wine, traditional Maltese food, as well as other food made from grapes, besides entertainment with the participation of Maltese artists.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Festa Qargħasel

Various events will be held on Mosta Day and at Festa Qargħasel on September 16 and 17.

The festival showcases and promotes local culture, traditions, crafts, foods – especially honey and pumpkin pie, with which Mosta is associated – and communities.

Attractions such as Mosta basilica and Ta’ Bistra Catacombs will be open for public visits.

Palazzo Parisio Summer Artisan Market

The summer edition of Malta Artisan Markets is taking place at Palazzo Parisio in Naxxar on September 16 from 5 to 10pm. Entrance is free.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

VISUAL ARTS

Memories

Joanne Mizzi's solo exhibition Memories at Palazzo Ferreria in Valletta showcases her intricate and evocative ink and acrylic drawings which offer a unique perspective on Malta's rich cultural heritage.

Mizzi's art is primarily centered on the cultural aesthetics of Malta, depicting traditional architecture, iconic locations and even some traditional items that have faded from existence. Through her drawings, she offers viewers a glimpse into the past, guiding them on a journey through time and encouraging reflection on their personal histories and memories.

In addition to these themes, this collection includes a series of drawings featuring old Maltese decimal coins and vintage commercial posters.

The exhibition runs until September 22.

One of the artworks by Joanne Mizzi on display at Palazzo Ferreria in Valletta.

Dak li sar wara s-sitta

Silvana Camilleri is presenting her third solo exhibition Dak li sar wara s-sitta (What happened after six) in Żejtun. The title refers to her propensity to paint after working hours.

This exhibition includes work in various media and covers many themes. She likes to use her own photographic work upon which she intervenes pictorially.

Recently, Camilleri attended a workshop at the Malta School of Arts with Russian artist Regina Lyubovnaya, through which she discovered the oil technique and has developed a passion for it; in fact, some of the pieces exhibited are in oils.

The exhibition is open from September 15 to 24 at Ċentru tal-Arti u l-Artiġjanar, 18, Triq San Girgor, Żejtun. Entrance is free.

Bieb ta' Barra by Silvana Camilleri

Melħ

Tina Mifsud is holding her fifth solo exhibition titled Melħ, Maltese for salt, at the Palm Court Lounge at The Phoenicia this month.

Her paintings exude an element of nostalgia, reminding the artist of her childhood of long summer days spent by and in the sea.

Melħ is about the taste of the sea, the way the sea dries on one’s skin and hair, the healing properties of the sea on one’s body and mind.

The immersed figures portrayed also signify a sense of freedom that Mifsud herself seldom feels when she finds herself at the beach. being ever so conscious about her own body. And yet, in contrast, the people she sees and studies seem so comfortable and nonchalant.

Melħ (Salt), curated by Charlene Vella and hosted at the Phoenicia Hotel, is on until the end of September.

For more information about this exhibition, read this Times of Malta review.

The In-Laws by Tina Mifsud

Airborne Flowerets

Artist Christina Darmanin’s first solo exhibition is being held at art..e Gallery of 1, Library Street, Victoria.

The artist refers to butterflies for inspiration, creating pictorial compositions that are full of colourful vitality.

Being the granddaughter of the famous Maltese architect and artist Richard England, the young artist did not let her grandfather’s huge legacy to get in the way of a personal artistic path that is poetic and transformative.

The artist claims that her inspiration is manifold as she says that her grandmother’s love for flowers and her ikebana flower arrangements contributed as well. Darmanin loves the belle époque period, Klimt, Mucha and others of that era, as well as Dali’s work.

Airborne Flowerets runs until September 30. Visit the venue’s Facebook page for more information.

One of the colourful artworks by Christina Darmanin at arte..e gallery in Victoria.

Innerscapes

Innerscapes shows a different perspective from Fabio Borg’s last October’s solo exhibition Landmarks.

Some elements, trees especially, are recognisable but the artist has moved to a more abstract dimension which is more personal and intimate. The minimalist approach is achieved through limited use of colour and compositional lines.

These works were also executed in the artist’s studio, veering away from an en plein air approach in order to capture emotions and feelings.

Innerscapes, hosted by Gemelli Art Gallery, Ta’ Qali, runs from September 6 to 30. Consult the artist’s Facebook page for more information.

Also read this Times of Malta interview with the artist.

Under the Blue Sky by Fabio Borg

Soap to Think With

Norbert Francis Attard is holding a solo exhibition at Gozo Contemporary at 11, Triq Mongur, Għarb.

Curated by Ann Dingli, the exhibition features works made out of soap and soap boxes besides other materials to highlight links between massive events in national history that we might otherwise have not made.

A catalogue featuring critical essays by Paul Sant Cassia, Ann Dingli and Nikki Petroni and a prologue by Gabriel Zammit accompanies the exhibition, which is dedicated to Marisa Vella (1960-2020).

Soap to Think With runs until October 29. It can be viewed by appointment by calling on +356 7904 1051 or by sending an e-mail to norbert@norbertattard.com.

Read more about the exhibition in this Times of Malta interview with the artist and curator.

Nous

Visual artist Joseph Farrugia is exhibiting works from his extensive oeuvre at MUŻA in Valletta.

Also known through his career as an economist, specialising in the field of industrial relations and social dialogue, Farrugia has exhibited in numerous exhibitions over a span of more than 30 years.

His art is generally introspective and addresses existential themes, inspired by a constant search for identity and provoking questions about the nature of being.

Nous is on at MUŻA until October 1. For updates, look up the exhibition's Facebook page. Also read this Times of Malta review.

The Nomad by Joseph Farrugia

The Wind Blows… Waves in All Directions

Spazju Kreattiv is hosting an exhibition as part of the EuroPride 2023 programme.

Using Maltese and Tunisian contexts as parallel bases for this exhibition, artists and activists from 11 Mediterranean countries reflect on the past, present and future, as well as their community and their own identities with running themes of resistance through activism, gender expression, sexual liberation and self exploration throughout the exhibitions.

The exhibition runs until October 29, is co-curated by Bobb Attard & Mohamed Ali Agrebi. For more information, click here.

Carbonaro

An exhibition looking at the outstanding oeuvre of Maltese artist Pawl Carbonaro is currently on at Il-Ħaġar - Heart of Gozo Museum.

Exploring his varied output through more than 60 paintings, among which are his abstracted landscapes and his sprawling abstracts as well as etchings, this exhibition serves to inform the art-loving public about the artistic trajectory, spanning decades, of this seminal Maltese contemporary artist who has been a mentor for a plethora of younger local artists. A publication accompanies the exhibition.

Carbonaro, curated by fellow artist Austin Camilleri, is on until November 5. Opening hours daily between 9am and 5pm. Admission is free.

A work by Pawl Carbonaro on display at Il-Ħaġar museum in Victoria.

OTHER EXHIBITIONS

The Langue of Italy: Building an Identity

The exhibition The Langue of Italy: Building an Identity is being held at MUŻA, in Valletta, until September 24.

This exhibition uses the Auberge d'Italie − where the museum is situated − as the medium through which a broad reconstruction and definition of the langue’s functions can be examined.

This exhibition forms part of a comprehensive project entitled ‘Stories of the Auberge d’Italie: faces, facets, façades’, the scope of which is to explore this key historic institution within a contextualised historic urban and institutional landscape.

Entrance is free. For more information, click here.

Ancient Tea With New Glamour

The China Cultural Centre in Malta is hosting a new exhibition under the theme of 'Tea for Harmony', co-organised with the Xi’an Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism.

Featuring intriguing displays, artefacts, paintings and photographs from the city of Xi’an, this new exhibition opens a window into the enduring significance of tea in Chinese culture.

A Tang-style gilded tea set made of bronze gold and silver is the main attraction. Other exhibits include a batch of royal teaware items that were unearthed in 1987 at the ancient Buddhist Famen Temple in northwest Shaanxi and a modern reprinted thread-bound edition of The Classic of Tea, considered to be the first known monograph on tea in the world, written by Lu Yu between 760 CE and 762 CE, during the Tang Dynasty.

One may visit the exhibition, which will remain open until the end of this year at the China Cultural Centre, 173, Melita Street, Valletta. The centre is open Monday to Friday from 9.30am to noon, and from 1.30 to 4pm. Entrance is free. Reservation is advised for group visits at events2023ccc@gmail.com.