Malta’s MasterChef finalists brought their kitchen prowess to the heart of St Paul's Bay last week for a night of culinary magic and an eminently good cause.

Organised by the db Foundation, the charity dinner raised €12,460 for the Ursuline Sisters, drawing a crowd of around 150 eager fans to enjoy the MasterChef ‘takeover’ of LOA restaurant.

The evening featured a specially-curated three-course menu, prepared by MasterChef winner Nicolas Bezzina and finalists Ray George Cassar and David Camilleri Duca.

Guests savoured an array of dishes and a list of fine wines complemented the menu.

All costs were covered by the db Group, allowing every cent raised on the night to go directly to the Ursuline Sisters, which provide essential care and support to children in need.

Sandra Sladden, chairperson of the db Foundation, said: “This was a great event showcasing the talent of Malta’s MasterChef’s finalists as well as the generosity of our amazing community. We are so proud to be able to create meaningful change in the lives of others. The Ursuline Sisters provide invaluable care to children and we are delighted to be able to support their efforts.”

Three of the MasterChef finalists.