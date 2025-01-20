The government has allocated a further €1.7 million for works at Paola health hub despite the health minister having said that only certification was needed for the much-delayed facility to open, the PN said on Monday.

"Four months ago, the Minister for Health told us that the only thing missing for the Paola Hub to begin operating was certification. Four months have passed, the health system is on the brink of collapse, and not only is the Paola Hub still closed, but the government has also authorised an additional €1,700,000 to continue works on it, with the majority of contracts awarded through direct orders. This is all happening for a hospital that was supposed to open in 2022," shadow minister Adrian Delia said in a statement.

"The Minister for Health must stop trying to fool the people and do what he is duty-bound to do: provide the public with the healthcare service it deserves."

Delia said that beyond being a government that defrauded the public of €400m in the Vitals hospital contract, Malta had a government that did not even know where to begin to fix the damage it caused to this crucial sector.

"We still have two hospitals – St Luke’s and Karen Grech – left abandoned, while the promised new hospital for the Gozitans remains a dream. Meanwhile, Mater Dei Hospital is buckling under pressure," he said.

He said the government should invest whatever is necessary to ensure that the Maltese and Gozitans receive proper healthcare services.

"The Nationalist Party appeals to the government to put an end to the nonsense and ceremonies, roll up its sleeves, and focus on solving the crisis it created. Above all, it appeals to the government to stop fooling the people," Delia said.