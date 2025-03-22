The fourth edition of the La Valette Malta Marathon will draw 4,000 participants on Sunday.

Organised by local sports events organiser, Corsa, the event offers a series of road-running races, including the full marathon (42km), half marathon (21km), walkathon (21km), 10km race, 5km race, and 1km kids' fun run, as well as corporate team events, and team relays.

Corsa was founded in 2021 by long-distance runner Matthew Pace, and triathletes Charlie Demanuele and Fabio Spiteri.

The La Valette Malta Marathon drew 722 participants in its first edition, increasing to 3,979 registrations for the 2024 edition.

Traffic through the following roads will be impacted:

5am: Triq Għajn Tuffieħa

5.30am: Triq it-Torri, Sliema

6am: Birgu Waterfront

6.30am: Coast Road (near Salini)

7am: Xatt Juan B Azzopardi, Senglea

7.30am: Valletta ring road (one way), Valletta ring road (near Fisheries Department), Kordin hill.

The event finishes at 12.30pm.