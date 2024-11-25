64% of Maltese firms employing at least ten persons believe the local labour force is not adequately equipped to support the transition to carbon neutrality, with only 16% expressing confidence in its readiness according to a recent survey published earlier this week by the Central Bank of Malta.

This sentiment was consistent across different industrial and service sectors as well as emissions intensity levels, indicating that businesses face an uphill struggle in developing a green workforce.

The study exposes uneven progress in adopting green jobs – roles aimed at reducing environmental impact, improving energy efficiency and promoting sustainability.

While 43% of firms reported having no employees in green roles, 18% stated that up to 5% of their workforce is engaged in such positions. Notably, 7% of firms employ 5-10% of their staff in green roles, and just 5% exceed 10%, with mid-GHG sectors and construction leading the way.

Despite some progress, many firms are hesitant to expand their green workforce. While 70% anticipate the need for green job recruitment, most expect this growth to be modest, with just 7% expecting significant increases while nearly 20% foresee no changes at all, citing skill shortages and financial constraints as key obstacles.

The survey also revealed that 63% of firms do not believe climate change or the need to adapt to it will lead to the relocation of any of their staff.

This article was first published in The Corporate Times.