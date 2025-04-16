Spes Nostra is an exhibition of religious works by both local and international artists, being held at Dar Karmni Grima Museum in Għarb until April 27. Showcasing a diverse collection of sacred art, the exhibition brings together paintings and mixed-media pieces that explore themes of faith, hope and spirituality.

Spes Nostra features renowned artists such as Amedeo Brogli, Mario Caffaro Rore, Paolo Camilleri Cauchi, Vince Caruana, Jonathan Cefai, Vincent Mangani, Joseph Louis Meilak, Marvic Muscat, Daniel Scerri, Paul Stellini and Nathanael Theuma.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to acquire artworks, with proceeds going to Ta’ Pinu sanctuary and Dar Karmni Grima Museum restoration works.