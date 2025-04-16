Spes Nostra is an exhibition of religious works by both local and international artists, being held at Dar Karmni Grima Museum in Għarb until April 27. Showcasing a diverse collection of sacred art, the exhibition brings together paintings and mixed-media pieces that explore themes of faith, hope and spirituality.

Spes Nostra features renowned artists such as Amedeo Brogli, Mario Caffaro Rore, Paolo Camilleri Cauchi, Vince Caruana, Jonathan Cefai, Vincent Mangani, Joseph Louis Meilak, Marvic Muscat, Daniel Scerri, Paul Stellini and Nathanael Theuma.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to acquire artworks, with proceeds going to Ta’ Pinu sanctuary and Dar Karmni Grima Museum restoration works.

More mixed media pieces on show.More mixed media pieces on show.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.