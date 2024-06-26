John Conti Borda, a leading steward in the Royal Navy, had been stationed in Ismailia, a British base in Egypt during World War II, since 1941.

He had not seen his parents, Alfredo and Maria, from the late 1930s and, so, he was yearning to see them.

Finally, his chance came when, at the end of May 1944, the Free French Steamer SS Eridan arrived at Alexandria, to embark passengers.

The family of Georgette, John’s wife and their son, Alfred, lived near the British base of Ismailia, so they had to take a four-hour journey to Alexandria to board the ship the next day.

Among the passengers were also British subjects, other people employed by His Majesty’s government, persons working in the dockyard or in the services and their families, including Charles Abela, also in the Royal Navy, his wife, Helen (Georgette’s sister) and their son, John.

John Conti (Royal Navy) on sentry duties in Ismailia, Egypt, on March 21, 1942.

The two sisters, Georgette and Helen, were rather worried because they were leaving their family behind to settle in a new country.

Moreover, they could not speak Maltese but, since they had received a French education, they could converse between themselves and fluently with the sailors on board the French ship they were travelling on.

Alfred Conti Borda

Leading steward John recalled that the large convoy consisted of a battleship, two cruisers, two troopships and two other ships, including the SS Eridan, escorted by destroyers weaving continuously to protect the ships, as witnessed by his wife, Georgette.

The convoy left Alexandria on June 6, 1944, but a journey which usually took three days lasted a week to finally arrive safely at Grand Harbour in Malta.

Alfredo and Maria were overjoyed to see their son John after so many years and more so on meeting Georgette and their son, Alfred for the first time. It was a very happy reunion for the whole family.

The island had received a battering by the Axis air forces during World War II and, so, it was in shambles.

The family settled at the old address, No. 60, Pietà Wharf, on the seafront for a period of over half a century up until 1995. During that time, the address was changed to 63, Marina Street (Triq ix-Xatt), Pietà.