I am a recent graduate in gerontology and geriatrics from the University of Malta. Over the years, I have gained extensive experience in healthcare, which has been invaluable in shaping my understanding of the field.

Throughout my career, I have faced numerous challenges and situations that have enhanced my skills and deepened my passion for my work. Helping others, especially older adults, quickly became a priority, not only in my professional life but also in my personal life.

Recognising the importance of furthering my expertise, I decided to pursue a Higher Diploma in Gerontology and Geriatrics at the University of Malta. The course was comprehensive and deeply enriching, covering all aspects of older persons’ care. It was through this experience that I truly understood the significance of supporting older adults in all settings.

While care homes are often associated with older persons care, it’s important to remember that older adults also live and thrive in the community, where they deserve our attention and support.

The common view that ageing is a progressive decline often linked to senescence has been central to many discussions about older age. This model focuses on the biological aspects of ageing, where we experience a gradual decline in physical and cognitive functions as our bodies’ ability to adapt to stresses decreases. However, it’s important to recognise that ageing is far more complex than simply a physical process, and this broader perspective helps us understand its full impact.

Biologically, ageing can indeed bring about changes such as decreased muscle mass, bone density, slower metabolic rates, and changes in immune function. These physiological shifts are often accompanied by an increased vulnerability to diseases and chronic conditions. However, the rate and extent of these changes can vary significantly depending on genetics, lifestyle and environmental factors, meaning that ageing does not have to be a purely negative experience.

There is also increasing evidence that the effects of ageing can be delayed or even partially reversed through healthy lifestyle choices such as regular physical activity, proper nutrition and medical advancements.

Psychologically, ageing also involves complex changes. Cognitive decline is often associated with ageing, but this does not mean that all older adults will experience significant memory loss or mental deterioration. In fact, older adults can experience gains in certain cognitive functions, such as wisdom, emotional regulation and decision-making skills, as they accumulate life experience.

Additionally, many older adults report increased satisfaction with life as they age, often because of greater emotional stability and a shift in priorities. The psychological process of ageing can involve finding new purposes or passions, and adapting to changes in roles, relationships and expectations.

Ageing is also deeply embedded in the social context. As individuals age, they may face changes in social roles, such as retirement, caregiving or shifts in family dynamics. Social connections can play a huge role in the quality of life as people age. Positive relationships with family, friends and communities can support mental well-being, while isolation and loneliness can have detrimental effects on health.

Social attitudes towards ageing also shape how individuals experience growing older, as societal norms and values often emphasise youth and productivity, sometimes marginalising the older persons. Changing these attitudes and creating more age-inclusive societies can improve outcomes for older adults.

Ageing also brings positive attributes. The accumulation of knowledge and experience is one of the greatest assets that older adults can offer to society. Older adults tend to have a broader perspective, emotional depth and a wealth of life lessons that contribute not only to personal well-being but also to the betterment of their communities. This wisdom and experience often enhance problem-solving abilities and leadership skills, and they can be critical in fields like mentoring, volunteering and teaching. Besides, many older individuals engage in new hobbies, develop new skills or find new ways to contribute, which helps to foster a sense of fulfilment and purpose.

The evolving view of ageing recognises that it is not just about decline, but also about potential and transformation. The process of ageing should ideally be framed not as a passive experience, but one where individuals continue to adapt, grow and contribute to society in meaningful ways. It’s important to embrace this holistic view of ageing to ensure that older adults are supported in living their lives to the fullest, with opportunities for health, social engagement and continued personal growth.

This is a thoughtful reflection on the relationship between longevity, health and the opportunities available to older individuals, as well as the broader societal implications. These are some very important points about ageing and health that are crucial to fostering better outcomes for older adults.

The idea that longer life can bring opportunities is significant, especially when framed with the idea that quality of life is just as important as its length. The challenge is that many of these added years are often spent in poor health, which can limit the potential benefits of living longer. This is why ensuring that those extra years are healthy is essential, not just for individual well-being but for society.

The link between health and opportunities, such as further education, new careers and hobbies, is crucial. Healthy individuals are far more likely to engage in these activities, contributing to personal fulfilment and societal development. However, this requires a robust support system, ranging from healthcare services to community infrastructure to ensure that older individuals can maintain their physical and mental health.

Also, an important point about the role of physical and social environments − these can either promote health or create barriers that hinder it. For example, accessible infrastructure (like walkable neighbourhoods and public transport), as well as strong social networks, can encourage physical activity and social engagement, both of which are vital for health.

Lastly, maintaining healthy behaviours throughout life, especially diet, exercise and tobacco avoidance, are key to reducing the burden of non-communicable diseases like heart disease, diabetes and certain cancers. These conditions, if avoided or managed, can help individuals maintain their physical and mental capacities for much longer, delaying care dependency and ensuring that people can continue to live independently and contribute to their communities.

It is clear that the issue of ageing and health involves a complex interplay of personal choices, environmental factors and societal support systems. The more we can invest in healthy ageing, the better quality of life we will provide for individuals, and the more resilient and inclusive society we will create.

I really encourage people who work in the health sector to pursue their studies by applying for the Higher Diploma in Gerontology and Geriatrics because, together, we can make older people’s life a better one.

Dorcas Chircop wrote this article on behalf of the Maltese Association of Gerontology and Geriatrics (MAGG).