A Place That Fades, a new exhibition at MUZA by Giola Cassar, reflects on the disappearance of domestic gardens from our urban spaces, a loss that has far-reaching ecological, cultural and psychological repercussions.

This is Giola’s second solo exhibition which, curated by Elyse Tonna, unfolds as a quiet, reflective environment. It is composed of more than 250 photographic prints on fabric, each of which was created using a delicate and unstable process that reflected the exhibition’s central theme of impermanence: images appear only partially, often blurred or faded, resisting clarity and permanence. Each print is an imprint of a dried leaf collected from private gardens: fragments of spaces that are increasingly inaccessible or disappearing altogether.

Read the full story at Times2.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.