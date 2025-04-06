A Place That Fades, a new exhibition at MUZA by Giola Cassar, reflects on the disappearance of domestic gardens from our urban spaces, a loss that has far-reaching ecological, cultural and psychological repercussions.

This is Giola’s second solo exhibition which, curated by Elyse Tonna, unfolds as a quiet, reflective environment. It is composed of more than 250 photographic prints on fabric, each of which was created using a delicate and unstable process that reflected the exhibition’s central theme of impermanence: images appear only partially, often blurred or faded, resisting clarity and permanence. Each print is an imprint of a dried leaf collected from private gardens: fragments of spaces that are increasingly inaccessible or disappearing altogether.

