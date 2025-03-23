The prime minister has been asked to clarify comments implying that he will be proposing changes to the Council of Europe’s Human Rights Convention.

“This is a very serious declaration by Robert Abela and he needs to explain what he means by it and exactly what amendments he means to propose,“ Momentum political party chairperson Arnold Cassola said.

The party observed that the comments were made as heads of government were discussing “innovative” solutions to the migration issue.

"This raises serious suspicions that what Abela has in mind is a dilution of the Human Rights Convention to facilitate the moves right wing governments in Europe are undertaking to ride roughshod over human rights provisions when tackling the migration issue" Momentum said.

"While clearly migration is a serious challenge which needs addressing, Momentum believes that the core values which bind Europe together, most notably a profound respect for human rights, should never be compromised."

The party said it was disappointing that Abela seemed to be pandering to right-wing populist rhetoric, abandoning once again the social roots which were supposed to guide his Labour Government.

"We would like to recall the fact that many innocent people, including very young children , have lost their lives in risky voyages across the Mediterranean while the Maltese Government seems to be implementing an unwritten policy of ignoring its human rights obligations and turning a blind eye and deaf ear to all requests for assistance from migrants in distress in the Mediterranean," the new party said.

"At the end of the day, his role as Prime Minister means that he cannot talk in vague terms about such a serious proposal and he should transparently and openly explain what his proposals to amend the Human Rights convention actually are. “ concluded Cassola.